अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   surajpal amu admitted to gurugram hospital, he was to produced before court today

कोर्ट में पेशी से पहले अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए करणी सेना के महासचिव सूरजपाल अम्मू

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 10:59 AM IST
surajpal amu admitted to gurugram hospital, he was to produced before court today
सूरजपाल अम्मू - फोटो : ani
करणी सेना के महासचिव सूरजपाल अम्मू का स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ने के बाद सोमवार सुबह उन्हें गुरुग्राम के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बता दें कि आज उन्हें कोर्ट में पेश किया जाना था।

दरअसल फिल्म पद्मावत को लेकर आपत्त‌िजनक बयान देने को लेकर उन्हें बीते 26 जनवरी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया था।

अम्मू को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेगी पुलिस
बृहस्पतिवार को करणी सेना के महासचिव को पुलिस ने ऐहतियात के तौर पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया था जिसे शुक्रवार को डीसीपी हेडक्वॉर्टर के समक्ष पेश किया गया। यहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया।

शनिवार को भोंडसी थाना पुलिस ने अम्मू को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेने के लिए सोहना अदालत में अर्जी दाखिल की। इस पर अदालत ने सोमवार को अम्मू को पेश करने के आदेश दिए।
आगे पढ़ें

gurugram news surajpal amu karni sena padmaavat

Spotlight

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

29 जनवरी 2018

rishi kapoor tweets on indian premier league auction 2018
Bollywood

आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में कूदे ऋषि कपूर, ट्वीट कर उठा दिया बड़ा सवाल

28 जनवरी 2018

international customs day shah rukh khan ranveer singh salman khan perform
Bollywood

एक इवेंट में दिखे शाहरुख, सलमान और रणवीर, विराट कोहली की पत्नी का रोमांटिक डांस

28 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan Secret Superstar box office collection day 9 in china
Bollywood

'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बन आमिर ने चीन में कर दिखाया कुछ ऐसा, आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

28 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

neca mla appeal for freedom from india in rajouri
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नेकां विधायक ने मांगी देश से आजादी, वीडियो वायरल

नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के विधायक जावेद राणा ने आजादी की मांग की है। विधायक ने पहले एक बच्चे द्वारा आजादी की मांग पर तालियां बजाकर उसे सराहा और इससे संबंधित वीडियो वायरल होने पर उसके पक्ष में तर्क भी दिए।

29 जनवरी 2018

The conspiracy behind the Kasganj violence, weapons deposited several days ago
Agra

कासगंज हिंसा के पीछे साजिश की आशंका, खुराफातियों ने कई दिन पहले जमा कर लिए थे हथियार

29 जनवरी 2018

कासगंज की घटना के विरोध में निकाला कैंडिल मार्च
Shahjahanpur

कासगंज की घटना के विरोध में निकाला कैंडिल मार्च

29 जनवरी 2018

Kasganj communal clash: chandan was shooted from terrace
Agra

कासगंज बवालः पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, चंदन को छत से मारी गई थी गोली

29 जनवरी 2018

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में दो लोगों की मौत, दो घायल
Shahjahanpur

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में दो लोगों की मौत, दो घायल

29 जनवरी 2018

teachers of an ITI College ask students to take pledge not to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections
Madhya Pradesh

MP: यहां 26 जनवरी को बच्चों ने खाई भाजपा को वोट न देने की कसम, जानिए क्यों?

28 जनवरी 2018

DPS school children died because of overspeeding bus in indore on january
Madhya Pradesh

ओवरस्पीड गाड़ी की वजह से हुई थी इंदौर डीपीएस के चार बच्चों की मौत

29 जनवरी 2018

miscreants called police, hostage them and kidnapped a girl
Madhya Pradesh

100 नंबर पर कॉल कर पुलिस को बुलाया, वर्दी उतरवाई और युवती को लेकर फरार हो गए बदमाश

28 जनवरी 2018

on kasganj clash bsp leader mayawati comment on bjp government
Lucknow

कासगंज हिंसा को लेकर बीजेपी सरकार पर बसपा सुप्रीमो का हमला

28 जनवरी 2018

Rumors create chaos in Etah after kasganj communal clash
Agra

कासगंज हिंसा के बाद एटा में अफवाह फैलने से हड़कंप, दुकानदारों ने गिराए शटर

29 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: ग्रेटर नोएडा में ‘पद्मावत’ देखने आए लोगों से सुनिए कैसी ही फिल्म

ग्रेटर नोएडा के वेनिस मॉल में फिल्म 'पद्मावत' की रिलीज के दिन भारी भीड़ पहुंची। लोगों में फिल्म को लेकर काफी एक्साइटमेंट देखा गया। अमर उजाला टीवी ने जब फिल्म देखकर लौट रहे दर्शकों से बात की उन्होंने क्या कहा जानने के लिए देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

25 जनवरी 2018

Two miscreants carried out robbery at the service center of bank of Baroda in Faridabad 1:13

24 सेकेंड में तमंचे की नोक पर दिया लूट को अंजाम, देखिए Video

25 जनवरी 2018

Section 144 imposed in Gurugram ahead of Padmaavat release 3:50

गुरुग्राम में धारा 144 लागू, ‘पद्मावत’ देखने जाने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

24 जनवरी 2018

PM MODI DAVOS WEF, SHIV SENA, OP SINGH TAKE CHARGE OF UP DGP TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 7 PM 2:37

पीएम मोदी ने दावोस से पाकिस्तान पर साधा निशाना समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

23 जनवरी 2018

4 held for allegedly raping woman after thrashing her family members 3:01

गुरुग्राम में रेप के आरोपी समेत चार गिरफ्तार

23 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

district cheif of karni sena detained by sit
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत बवाल : बच्चों को घायल करने के मामले में करणी सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष को हिरासत में लिया

28 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat protest: 18 accused of school bus vandalising arrested in gurugram
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत विवादः बच्चों की स्कूल बस पर हमला करने के 18 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

25 जनवरी 2018

girl teased by out siders in school in gurugram
Delhi NCR

नकाब लगा स्कूल की दीवार पर चढ़ करते हैं ताकझांक, छात्राएं परेशान  

25 जनवरी 2018

when actress wrote phone number on a paper and threw it to her fans then these problems got created
Delhi NCR

अभिनेत्री ने जब नोट पर लिखा नंबर तो खड़ा हुआ इतना बड़ा बखेड़ा

25 जनवरी 2018

attack at police home for breaking the relation
Delhi NCR

रिश्ता टूटने के विवाद में दरोगा के घर पर हमला 

22 जनवरी 2018

students showed interest in f1 in schools india
Delhi NCR

गुरूग्राम : 'F1 इन स्कूल्स इंडिया' के राष्ट्रीय फाइनल में दिखा बच्चों का कौशल

14 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.