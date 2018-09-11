शहर चुनें

फरीदाबाद की अवैध इमारत कांत एन्क्लेव गिराई जाएगी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया बड़ा आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Tue, 11 Sep 2018 11:16 AM IST
हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में अवैध इमारत गिराई जाएंगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कांत एन्क्लेव को गिराने का आदेश दिया है। यह इमारत जंगल की जमीन पर बनी है।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हरियाणा सरकार को आदेश दिया है कि इमारत में रह रहे लोगों को मुआवजा दिया जाए। इसमें अधिकमत मुआवजा 50 लाख रुपये दिया जाए। 

आपको बता दें कि कांत एन्क्लेव दिल्ली से सटे फरीदाबाद में बनी है। इस इमारत का अवैध तरीके से निर्माण किया गया है। जंगल की जमीन पर बिल्डरों ने अवैध तरीके से निर्माण करवाया था।
 

 

