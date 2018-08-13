शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में चार पहिया वाहनों पर अक्टूबर से लगेंगे रंगीन स्टिकर, हर रंग का होगा मतलब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 06:18 PM IST
कारों पर लगेंगे स्टिकर
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक बड़ा फैसला सुनाते हुए उस योजना को मंजूरी दे दी है जिसके तहत पूरे दिल्ली-एनसीआर में चार पहिया वाहनों पर कलर कोडेड स्टीकर लगाए जाएंगे।
यह योजना अक्तूबर से लागू होगी। केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्रालय ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया कि वह वाहनों पर होलोग्राम आधारित रंगीन स्टिकर लगाने के सुझाव पर सहमत हैं। इस स्टिकर्स से पता लगाया जा सकेगा कि वाहनों में किस ईंधन का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है।

मंत्रालय ने अदालत को जानकारी दी कि हल्के नीले रंग के होलोग्राम आधारित स्टिकर पेट्रोल एवं सीएनजी से चलने वाली कारों में लगाए जाएंगे। वहीं नारंगी रंग के होलोग्राम आधारित स्टिकर डीजल वाहनों में चिपकाए जाएंगे।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने होलोग्राम आधारित स्टिकरों के इस सुझाव को स्वीकार करते हुए इसे 30 सितंबर तक लागू करने की बात कही है। अदालत ने मंत्रालय से ये भी कहा है कि वह इलेक्ट्रिक एवं हाइब्रिड वाहनों के लिए हरे रंग नंबर प्लेट या स्टिकर पर विचार करें।

