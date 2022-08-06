Delhi: छात्रों ने सेना के जवानों के लिए तैयार की राखी, राजनाथ सिंह को सौंपी, रक्षा मंत्री ने कही ये बात

Delhi | Students of various schools handed over Rakhi, made by them, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The students made the rakhi for the soldiers guarding the borders. #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/5Tfpa8lCrH

As the Defence Minister of the country, I assure you that I myself will provide these rakhis to the three service chiefs so that they can reach the jawans of all three services: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh