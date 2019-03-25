Delhi Police: There was a call for march till the JNU VC's house today. Students reached his house and tried to enter. They were stopped by the security staff. So far most of the students have gone back to their hostel. Few of them are still there. Situation is under control.— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने बिहार के पूर्व सांसद मो. शहाबुद्दीन के रिश्तेदार की हत्या करने वाले आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी दिल्ली के बटला हाउस, जामिया नगर में छिपकर रह रहा था।
25 मार्च 2019