जेएनयू में वीसी का घेराव करने पहुंचे छात्रों को सुरक्षाकर्मियों मे रोक लिया। दिल्ली पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सूचना मिली थी कि छात्र वीसी के घर तक मार्च करने वाले हैं। छात्र वीसी के घर तक पहुंच भी गए थे और उन्होंने अंदर घुसने की कोशिश भी की लेकिन सुरक्षाीकर्मियों ने उन्हे रोक लिया। अब तक अधिकांश छात्र अपने हॉस्टल लौट चुके हैं मगर कुछ अभी भी वीसी के घर के बाहर मौजूद हैं। पुलिस के बताया कि स्थिति नियंत्रण में है।

Delhi Police: There was a call for march till the JNU VC's house today. Students reached his house and tried to enter. They were stopped by the security staff. So far most of the students have gone back to their hostel. Few of them are still there. Situation is under control.