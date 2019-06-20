शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Student left his home after mother scold

गाजियाबाद: मां के डांटने पर एक लाख रुपये लेकर घर से निकली छात्रा, यहां मिली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 02:06 PM IST
छात्रा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
छात्रा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद निवासी इंजीनियर की बेटी, मां के डांटने पर एक लाख पांच हजार रुपये लेकर घर से निकल गई। छात्रा लखनऊ मेल ट्रेन में टीटीई को बिना टिकट मिली जिसके बाद उसे आरपीएफ के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया।  बाद में छात्रा को चाइल्ड लाइन को सौंप दी गई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बता दें कि सीडब्ल्यूसी की साइड पर छात्रा का फोटो अपलोड किया गया जिसके बाद गाजियाबाद चाइल्ड लाइन ने संपर्क किया। सूचना मिलने पर छात्रा के परिजन पहुंच गए। बाल कल्याण समिति की सदस्य नीतू सक्सेना ने बताया कि छात्रा को उसके माता-पिता के सुपुर्द कर दी गई है। 

Recommended

बाबरी एक्शन कमेटी का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

अयोध्या मुद्दे पर लखनऊ में बाबरी एक्शन कमेटी की हो रही बैठक, ये पदाधिकारी हैं मौजूद

20 जून 2019

कर्मचारियों को समझाती पुलिस
Varanasi

वाराणसी बस स्टेशन पर सरकारी बस चालक की हुई पिटाई, गुस्साए कर्मचारियों ने लगाया जाम

20 जून 2019

रसगुल्ले के चक्कर में दुल्हन ले जाने से इंकार
Delhi NCR

दोस्तों को नहीं मिला रसगुल्ला तो दूल्हे को आया गुस्सा, दुल्हन ले जाने से कर दिया इंकार

20 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
फतेहवीर सिंह का परिवार
Chandigarh

फतेहवीर की मौत से सदमे में दादी और पिता, दादा बोले- मां के आंसू सूख गए, पर वो कुछ बोलती ही नहीं

20 जून 2019

uttarakhand royal wedding Bollywood actress katrina kaif reached
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः चार चांद लगाने पहुंची अभिनेत्री कैटरीना कैफ, ये भी सितारें भी हैं मौजूद

20 जून 2019

दुकान में जा घुसी कार
Meerut

यूपी: मेरठ में मौत बनकर दौड़ी तेज रफ्तार कार, कई घायल, रिक्शा चालक गंभीर

20 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
student engineer mother grpf railway train rpf
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पानी की समस्या
India News

रिपोर्ट: भारत के कई शहरों पर मंडरा रहा पानी का खतरा, 2030 तक खत्म हो जाएगा पानी! 

20 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़ी राहतः सरकारी भर्तियों में अब जरूरी नहीं मजिस्ट्रेट से बना शपथपत्र, ऐसे उठाएं पांच अंकों का लाभ

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः राष्ट्रपति और पीएम को पत्र लिख किसान मांग रहे सामूहिक आत्महत्या की अनुमति, जानें क्यों

20 जून 2019

Rajnath Singh-Poonam Sinha-Pramod Krishnam
Lucknow

राजनाथ, पूनम, प्रमोद व कौशल समेत 16 प्रत्याशियों ने नहीं दिया चुनाव खर्च का अंतिम हिसाब

20 जून 2019

DMK workers
India News

तमिलनाडु : कोयंबटूर पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए 700 डीएमके कार्यकर्ताओं को किया रिहा

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
रसिख सलाम
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रसिक सलाम पर दो साल का बैन, BCCI ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के मामले में की कार्रवाई

19 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर को अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

अब लौटकर नहीं आएगा मां का लाल, रह गईं सिर्फ यादें, रुला देंगी शहीद मेजर की ये तस्वीरें

19 जून 2019

PNB
Business

पीएनबी ने बीते साल 20 हजार करोड़ का बैड लोन वसूला, जारी किया 2018-19 का लेखा-जोखा

20 जून 2019

बैंक के सामने हंगामा करते ग्राहक
Meerut

बैंक में ग्राहकों के खातों से निकाले लाखों रुपए, शाखा प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ, जमकर हंगामा

20 जून 2019

ushoshi sengupta
India News

पूर्व मिस इंडिया के साथ हुई बदतमीजी के मामले में एसआई निलंबित, फेसबुक पर बयां किया था दर्द

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कब्र खोदकर काटी गर्दन
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद में कब्र खोदकर शव की गर्दन काटी, इलाके में तनाव, मौके पर पुलिस

दिल्ली से सटे फरीदाबाद से गुरुवार सुबह एक ऐसा सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है जिससे पूरे इलाके में तनाव फैल गया है। दरअसल आज सुबह ही एक कब्र खुदी मिली। जब देखा गया तो पता चला कि शव से सिर गायब था।

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
केरल से लापता 243 लोगों में से एक का परिवार दिल्ली पहुंचा
Delhi NCR

केरल से नाव पर निकले 243 लोग जनवरी से लापता, दिल्ली पहुंचा एक परिवार, सरकार से लगाई ढूंढने की गुहार

20 जून 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
Delhi NCR

आप छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए दो विधायकों को नोटिस, पूछा- क्यों न सदस्यता रद्द कर दें

20 जून 2019

Delhi high-court
Delhi NCR

मुखर्जी नगर मामलाः हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा, नाबालिग को बुरी तरह पीटना बर्बरता नहीं तो क्या?

20 जून 2019

गुरुग्राम में तेंदुए की मौत
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः करंट लगने से पेड़ पर चढ़े तेंदुए की मौत, तार पर झूला शव

20 जून 2019

शारदा यूनिवर्सिटी का छात्र रोहन सिंंह
Delhi NCR

साइकिल चलाकर पानी बचाने का संदेश देता शारदा यूनिवर्सिटी का छात्र, श्रीनगर से की अभियान की शुरुआत

20 जून 2019

सोना (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: जेवर कारीगर से ‘पुलिस वालों’ ने ठगे 12.50 लाख के आभूषण, चेकिंग की बात कह रुकवाया था गाड़ी

20 जून 2019

ट्रैक्स
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद बना टैक्स चोरी का बड़ा अड्डा, एक साल में पकड़ी गई पांच हजार करोड़ से अधिक की टैक्स चोरी

20 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

बारिश के लिए करना होगा इंतजार, अभी तो बढ़ेगी गर्मी

20 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

पत्नी को नहीं भेजने पर सास की हत्या, लोगों ने पीटकर पुलिस को सौंपा

19 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

जानिए आयुर्वेद और योग के वो फायदे जो आपको तन-मन से बनाएंगे स्वस्थ और खुशहाल

आयुर्वेद और योग हम सभी की जिंदगी में अहम रोल निभाता है। आज हमारे इस खास एपिसोड में आप खुद आयुर्वेद की डॉक्टर से जानिए योग के राज और सीखिए कुछ आसान योगासन।

20 जून 2019

एक राष्ट्र एक चुनाव 1:52

इन देशों में लागू है एक राष्ट्र एक चुनाव का फॉर्मूला

20 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 1:26

अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान 2019 की घोषणा, 31 जुलाई आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

20 जून 2019

अमर उजाला 0:55

50 मेधावी छात्रों को अमर उजाला ने किया भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान से सम्मानित

20 जून 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:40

चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, फिसला पैर फिर हुआ ये हादसा

20 जून 2019

Related

मैक्स अस्पताल
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बेटे और पत्नी ने अंग प्रत्यारोपण कर बचाई राजोर की जान

20 जून 2019

एनएसयूआई
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: शहीदों-खुदकुशी करने वाले किसानों के बच्चों की फीस भरेगी एनएसयूआई

20 जून 2019

विरोध प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

सरबजीत पिटाई प्रकरणः घटना स्थल पर विरोध में अब भी डटे हैं लोग, पुलिस चौकन्नी

19 जून 2019

People hold protest in Mukherjee Nagar police station after the incident of auto driver thrashed
Delhi NCR

टेम्पो चालक की पिटाई पर बवाल, देर रात फूटा लोगों का आक्रोश, तनाव के हालात

18 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

ऑटो चालक पिता-पुत्र की पिटाई का मामलाः हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस और गृह मंत्रालय से मांगा जवाब

19 जून 2019

डीटीसी बस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कई रूटों से गायब है डीटीसी बसें, सरकार कर रही नई खरीदने का दावा

20 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.