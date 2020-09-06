शहर चुनें
दिल्ली: एसटीएफ ने विमानन तेल की चोरी में शामिल गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़, छह गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 02:13 PM IST
गिरफ्तार किए गए छह सदस्य
गिरफ्तार किए गए छह सदस्य - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने रविवार को हरियाणा के सोनीपत में आईओसीएल पाइपलाइनों से विमानन तेल की चोरी में शामिल एक गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया। एसटीएफ ने गिरोह के छह सदस्यों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
उनके पास से एक टैंकर ट्रक, 1100 लीटर विमानन ईंधन, 60000 रुपये नकद और अन्य सामग्रियां जब्त की गई हैं। सभी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कल ली गई है और जांच चल रही है।
crime in delhi delhi crime news delhi stf delhi police

