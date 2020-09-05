दिल्ली: नकली नोटों का कारोबार करने वाले अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, चार गिरफ्तार

Special cell of Delhi Police busted an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) syndicate and arrested four members. Total FICN of Rs 1,34,000 along with semi-finished FICN of Rs 20,000, all in the denomination of 100 rupee notes seized from them. pic.twitter.com/mXbyX9aamm— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020
