Special cell of Delhi Police busted an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) syndicate four arrested

दिल्ली: नकली नोटों का कारोबार करने वाले अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, चार गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 06:58 PM IST
बरामद किए गए नकली नोट
बरामद किए गए नकली नोट

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने नकली नोटों का कारोबार करने वाले एक अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस ने गिरोह के चार सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और पूछताछ कर रही है।
गिरफ्तार सदस्यों के पास से कुल 1,34,000 रुपये के नोट बरामद किए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही 20000 रुपये के ऐसे नकली नोट भी मिले हैं जो आधे-अधूरे तैयार थे। बरामद की गई राशि 100 रुपये के नोटों के मूल्यवर्ग में जब्त की गई है।
delhi police delhi police special cell fake indian currency notes

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

