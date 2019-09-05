शहर चुनें

दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के लिए इन चार नामों की चर्चा, सोनिया गांधी ने आज बुलाया घर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 03:00 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने आज दिल्ली कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष तय करने के लिए अपने आवास पर शाम 4.30 बजे एक बैठक बुलाई है।
इस बैठक में उन्होंने प्रदेश कांग्रेस के चार पूर्व अध्यक्षों को बुलाया है। इनमें अरविंदर सिंह लवली, अजय माकन, जयप्रकाश नारायन और सुभाष चोपड़ा शामिल हैं।

माना जा रहा है कि इन्हीं में से चार से कोई दिल्ली का अगला प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बन सकता है। 

 
