शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Social worker Anna Hazare to fast at Ramlila Maidan from today

रामलीला मैदान में अन्ना हजारे का अनशन आज से, किसानों की अलग अलग मांगों को लेकर रखेंगे उपवास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 07:55 AM IST
अन्ना हजारे
अन्ना हजारे
किसानों की अलग-अलग मांगों को लेकर समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे आज से अनशन करने जा रहे है। वह दिल्ली के रामलीला ग्राउंड में अनशन करेंगे। वह दिल्ली पहुंच चुके है और महाराष्ट्र सदन में ठहरे हुए है। 
अन्ना हजारे आज सुबह पहले राजघाट स्थित महात्मा गांधी की समाधि स्थल पर जाएंगे। वहां से सीधे रामलीला मैदान में जाकर किसानों की मांगों को लेकर सरकार के खिलाफ अनशन पर बैठेंगे। 





दरअसल अन्ना आंदोलन लंबे समय से किसान आंदोलन को लेकर देशभर में भ्रमण कर रहे थे। वह किसानों के न्यूनतम मूल्य, फिक्स आमदनी की वकालत की बात कर रहे हैं। इसे लेकर ही केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

anna hazare hunger strike delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

kangana
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स से पंगे ले चुकी हैं बॉलीवुड 'क्वीन' कंगना, होती रहती है तकरार

23 मार्च 2018

kangana
Bollywood

कॉफी शॉप पर खुली थी कंगना की किस्मत, इस डायरेक्टर ने बनाया बॉलीवुड की क्वीन

23 मार्च 2018

kangana
Bollywood

22 साल की उम्र में नेशनल अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित हुई थीं कंगना रनौत, नहीं था कोई टक्कर में

23 मार्च 2018

Indian Railways will recruit more than Sixty thousand posts this year
Government Jobs

बड़ी खुशखबरी, 60 हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर अभी और भर्ती निकालेगा रेलवे

23 मार्च 2018

patna in scotland
World of Wonders

बिहार ही नहीं विदेश में भी है पटना, खबर में जानें कैसे हुई यह घटना

22 मार्च 2018

Python sirens unconscious
Weird Stories

...जब अजगर ने जकड़ा मालिक का गला, वो छटपटाता रहा लोग तमाशा समझ वीडियो बनाते रहे

22 मार्च 2018

Kartik Aaryan New Lover is here, Meet Dimple Sharma
Bollywood

इस मिस्ट्री गर्ल को डेट कर रहे हैं 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' फेम कार्तिक आर्यन! देखिए PHOTOS

22 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
Television

किसिंग सीन पर पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं ये एक्ट्रेस, 16 की उम्र में नहीं देना चाहतीं यह मैसेज

23 मार्च 2018

Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Television

लंदन में मौज कर रहे हैं 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' के एक्टर्स, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

पिता के साथ काम करने की बात पर टाइगर ने रखी ऐसी शर्त, टेंशन में आ सकते हैं जैकी

23 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Sonia Gandhi health worsened in Shimla
Chandigarh

सोनिया गांधी की शिमला में तबीयत बिगड़ी, पीजीआई में अलर्ट

यूपीए चेयरपर्सन सोनिया गांधी की बृहस्पतिवार को शिमला में तबीयत खराब होने की खबर मिलने पर चंडीगढ़ पीजीआई को देर रात को अलर्ट कर दिया गया।

23 मार्च 2018

प्रो. रंजना मित्रा
Varanasi

घर में मृत मिलीं बीएचयू की प्रोफेसर, पुलिस ने दरवाजा तोड़कर बाहर निकाला शव

22 मार्च 2018

cm yogi
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने शुरू की दंगों से जुड़े केस वापस लेने की तैयारी

22 मार्च 2018

हरिओम यादव और मुख्तार अंसारी।
Lucknow

राज्यसभा चुनाव में वोट नहीं डाल पाएंगे बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी, कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

23 मार्च 2018

vyapam case
Madhya Pradesh

MP: व्यापमं घोटाले में नया मोड़ एलएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के चेयरमैन चौकसे को CBI ने किया गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2018

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल।
Lucknow

नई बोलेरो की पूजा कराने नैमिषारण्य गया था पूरा परिवार, लौटते समय हो गया ये दर्दनाक हादसा

22 मार्च 2018

फेसबुक क्राइम
Jammu

फेसबुक पर विदेशी महिला के हुस्न के जाल में फंसा कश्मीरी युवक, बाद में हुआ बुरा हाल

22 मार्च 2018

शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस
Dehradun

दिल्ली से देहरादून आ रही शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस का इंजन अचानक हुआ फेल, और फिर...

22 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

इंसाफ के लिए झोले में गर्भ लेकर भटक रही महिला, गलत इलाज से हो गया था गर्भपात

22 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद कार्यक्रम
Kanpur

अमर उजाला संवादः कानपुर में पहली बार सबसे बड़े मंच पर होगी शहर के 'विकास की बात' 

22 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

एल्कॉन स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल ने टीचरों के बचाव में कही 'ये बड़ी' बातें

दिल्ली के एल्कॉन स्कूल में नौवीं कक्षा की छात्रा के आत्महत्या के मामले में नोएडा पुलिस ने स्कूल के दो टीचरों और प्रिंसिपल पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

22 मार्च 2018

नोएडा 3:58

छात्रा की खुदकुशी पर दो टिचर्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पिता ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप

21 मार्च 2018

Raid 1:10

VIDEO: जानिए, लोगों को कैसी लगी अजय देवगन की ‘रेड’

16 मार्च 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY 1:13

तो इस वजह से सपना चौधरी ने स्टेज पर घूंघट ओढ़कर लगाए ठुमके

14 मार्च 2018

टॉवर 1:59

VIDEO: 150 फुट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ा ये आदमी और फिर...

10 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Anna's fast will start in Ramlila ground from Friday, political parties will not get place
India News

शुक्रवार से रामलीला मैदान में शुरू होगा अन्ना का अनशन, राजनीतिक दलों को नहीं मिलेगी जगह

22 मार्च 2018

anna hazare
National

अन्ना के आंदोलन से जुड़ेंगे आम्रपाली-जेपी के खरीदार

21 मार्च 2018

गिरीश महाजन ने अन्ना हजारे से की मुलाकात
India News

आर-पार की लड़ाई के विचार में अन्ना हजारे, अनशन से पहले मनाने पहुंचे मंत्री

20 मार्च 2018

समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः कार्यालय का शुभारंभ करने 7 को जम्मू आएंगे अन्ना हजारे

5 मार्च 2018

No one can stop the non-violence movement: Anna Hazare
India News

अहिंसा पर चलेंगे तो कोई नहीं रोक सकेगा आंदोलन- अन्ना हजारे

5 मार्च 2018

SSC paper leak: Anna Hazare movement again in Delhi
India News

SSC पेपर लीक: दिल्ली में फिर अन्ना आंदोलन, 'हजारे' के साथ मिलकर हजारों ने भरी हुंकार

4 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.