Supreme Court also directed the attachment of Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma's personal properties, including his bungalow in South Delhi. It also made it clear that the properties of the other two directors of Amrapali is also being attached. https://t.co/akEGuBgiHR— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
Supreme Court has also directed the forensic auditors to complete their detailed investigation on transfer and or divergence of homebuyers money by Amrapali group before March 22, and fixed the matter for further hearing to March 26. https://t.co/ydOubds4hC— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली-मेरठ हाईवे पर गुरुवार को तेज गति से जा रही कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकरा गई जिसमें कार चालक की मौत हो गई।
28 फरवरी 2019