सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- आम्रपाली के सीएमडी की निजी संपत्तियों की हो कुर्की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 03:36 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : PTI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरूवार को आम्रपाली ग्रुप के सीएमडी अनिल शर्मा की निजी संपत्तियों की कुर्की का भी निर्देश दिया है। जिसमें साउथ दिल्ली में उनका बंगला भी शामिल है। कोर्ट ने यह भी स्पष्ट किया गया है कि अन्य दो डायरेक्टरों की भी संपत्ति जब्त होगी।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फोरेंसिक ऑडिटरों को भी 22 मार्च से पहले आम्रपाली समूह द्वारा ट्रांसफर और होमबॉयर्स के पैसे के विवरण पर अपनी विस्तृत जांच पूरी करने का निर्देश दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 26 मार्च को मामले की सुनवाई निर्धारित की है।



 

amrapali group amrapali homes amrapali promoters arrested supreme court on amrapali group amrapali houses
