शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Rohini Court orders filing of FIR against Mithun Chakraborty wife Yogeeta son Mahaakshay of rape

मुश्किल में फंसे मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की पत्नी और बेटा, रेप और धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में दर्ज होगी एफआईआर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 07:18 PM IST
योगिता बाली और महाअक्षय (मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की पत्नी और बेटा)
योगिता बाली और महाअक्षय (मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की पत्नी और बेटा)
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के रोहिणी कोर्ट के आदेश से अभिनेता मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की पत्नी योगिता बाली और उनका बेटा महाअक्षय बड़ी मुश्किल में फंस गए हैं।
कोर्ट ने इन दोनों के खिलाफ रेप, धोखाधड़ी और बिना राय लिए गर्भपात कराने के आरोप में एफआईआर दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया है।

दरअसल एक महिला ने दिल्ली के रोहिणी कोर्ट में योगिता और महाअक्षय के खिलाफ रेप की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। इस महिला ने अपनी शिकायत में बताया है कि वो महाअक्षय के साथ 2015 से रिलेशनशिप में रही है।

महिला का ये भी आरोप है कि जब महाअक्षय ने उससे शादी का वादा किया तो उसने उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध भी बनाए।

 
rohini court mithun chakraborty yogeeta bali mahaakshay

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका को हो रहा गलती का अहसास, रणवीर से शादी करने से पहले कर रही हैं यह काम

2 जुलाई 2018

uday chopra
Bollywood

उस रात अपने बिस्तर में इस महिला डायरेक्टर को देख घबरा गए थे उदय चोपड़ा,ट्विटर पर बयां की पूरी घटना

2 जुलाई 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

अंबानी की पार्टी में तेंदुलकर की बेटी ने ढायी कयामत, फिल्मों में आईं तो स्टार किड्स को देंगी टक्कर

2 जुलाई 2018

toilet
Weird Stories

टॉयलेट के फ्लश पर क्यों होते हैं दो बटन, सोचा भी नहीं होगा आपने बहुत रोचक है कहानी

2 जुलाई 2018

Ridheema Tiwari
Television

बिपाशा बसु के देवर से इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने की शादी, शेयर की तस्वीरें

2 जुलाई 2018

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Television

जल्द लौटेगी 'कहानी घर घर की', एकता कपूर इस बार शो में करेंगी यह बदलाव

2 जुलाई 2018

अनंत अंबानी
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान ने सबके सामने अनंत अंबानी से पूछा प्राइवेट सवाल, फेंकने लगे JIO का फोन तो मिला ये जवाब

2 जुलाई 2018

Amazing home remedy of snoring within few days you will get rid of this problem
Fitness

खर्राटों से हैं परेशान तो अपनाएं ये 5 नुस्खे, 7 दिनों में मिलेगी चैन की नींद

2 जुलाई 2018

नव्या नवेली
Bollywood

VIDEO: देश की सबसे बड़ी सगाई में बिग बी की नातिन ने किया जोरदार डांस, देखता रह गया अंबानी परिवार

2 जुलाई 2018

Rolls Royce Sweptail
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कार, इसे खरीदने के लिए अंबानी भी तरसते हैं, कीमत उड़ा देगी होश

2 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

रजत शर्मा
Delhi NCR

पत्रकार रजत शर्मा बने डीडीसीए के नए अध्यक्ष, मिले 54.40% वोट

बता दें कि इस चुनाव में रजत शर्मा के पक्ष में 54.40 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े तो बंसल के पक्ष में 48.87 प्रतिशत वोट मिले।

2 जुलाई 2018

मंदसौर में प्रदर्शन करती महिला
Madhya Pradesh

मंदसौर गैंगरेप मामला : कोर्ट ने आरोपी इरफान की पुलिस रिमांड 3 दिन बढ़ाई

2 जुलाई 2018

पूर्ण राज्य की मांग के लिए बैठक
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में खोले जाएंगे तीन हजार पूर्ण राज्य आंदोलन केंद्र, कार्यकर्ताओं को सिखाई आगे बढ़ने की रणनीति

2 जुलाई 2018

धरने पर बैठा परिवार
Varanasi

लॉकअप में मौत मामले में आया नया मोड़, हत्या का केस दर्ज होने के बाद धरने पर बैठा एसओ का परिवार

2 जुलाई 2018

one died and three injured in a car volvo bus collision at mandi
Shimla

वोल्वो और कार में जोरदार टक्कर, एक की मौत, 3 गंभीर रूप से घायल

2 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : बीजापुर में मुठभेड़ में नक्सली ढेर, इंसास रायफल बरामद

2 जुलाई 2018

उमा भारती
Dehradun

खराब मौसम के कारण तीन दिन से यहां फंसी हुईं हैं केंद्रीय मंत्री करना पड़ेगा अभी और इंतजार

2 जुलाई 2018

मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह

मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह बोले- नशा तस्करों को फांसी की सजा का प्रस्ताव तैयार है, केंद्र को भेज दिया

2 जुलाई 2018

Tej Pratap: would put up a No-entry notice board for Nitish Chacha outside the house
Bihar

लालू यादव के घर के बाहर बोर्ड- 'नो एंट्री फॉर नीतीश चाचा'

2 जुलाई 2018

director higher education amarjeet sharma take charge in shimla
Shimla

अमरजीत शर्मा ने संभाला निदेशक पद का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार

2 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

सूखे की मार झेल रहे बुंदेलखंडियों की नोएडा में ये है हालत

जहां बूंद भर पानी के लिए हलक हजार इम्तिहानों से गुजरे वो बुंदेलखंड। जहां घर से निकले कदम वापस ना मुड़ना चाहे वो बुंदेलखंड। जमीन के जिस टुकड़े से मौसम भी बेरुखी रखे वो बुन्देलखण्ड। हां आज हम बुंदेलखंड के महोबा जिले की कहानी लेकर आये हैं।

2 जुलाई 2018

बुराड़ी 4:05

मौत, मोक्ष और रहस्यमयी रजिस्टर : क्या है दिल्ली के एक परिवार के 11 लोगों की मौत का कारण?

2 जुलाई 2018

रामदेव 1:06

बाबा रामदेव ने कैदियों को बताया दिव्य आत्मा, ये है वजह

18 जून 2018

इफ्तार 1:07

हॉरर किलिंग के शिकार अंकित सक्सेना के घरवालों ने दी इफ्तार की दावत

4 जून 2018

UTTARAKHAND 3:01

हाई अलर्ट : मौसम हुआ बेरहम, उत्तराखंड में चार जगह फटे बादल

1 जून 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.