Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Republic Day four days later police absent from main markets of Delhi

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर Ground Report: चार दिन बाद गणतंत्र दिवस, दिल्ली के मुख्य बाजारों से पुलिस नदारद; मचान खाली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2023 09:58 PM IST
सार

दिल्ली कितनी सुरक्षित है इसका जायजा लेने के लिए अमर उजाला की टीम ने रविवार को मुख्य बाजारों की पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि ज्यादातर जगहों पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम ही नहीं हैं। 

दिल्ली की सड़कों से नदारद दिखी दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली की सड़कों से नदारद दिखी दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

देश की राजधानी हमेशा आतंकी संगठनों के निशाने पर रहती है। अब चार दिन बाद गणतंत्र दिवस है। इसे देखते हुए सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने दिल्ली पुलिस को दो दिन पहले आतंकी हमले के इनपुट दिए हैं। 

ऐसे में दिल्ली कितनी सुरक्षित है इसका जायजा लेने के लिए अमर उजाला की टीम ने रविवार को मुख्य बाजारों की पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि ज्यादातर जगहों पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम ही नहीं हैं। 

मुख्य द्वार से पुलिसकर्मी नदारद थे और गश्त तक नहीं की जा रही थी। आलम यह था कि मचान पर भी पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद नहीं थे। पुलिस की लापरवाही बयां करती संवाददाता सर्वेश कुमार व राजीव कुमार और फोटोग्राफ विवेक निगम व जी पॉल की ये रिपोर्ट...

स्थान- लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार
समय- एक बजे दोपहर
पुलिस की मुस्तैदी नहीं दिखी। लोगों को सतर्क करने के लिए लगाए गए लाउडस्पीकर भी बंद थे। सुरक्षा से बेखबर लोगों की भीड़ खरीदारी करती हुई दिखी। लक्ष्मी नगर बाजार में सीसीटीवी कैमरे का जाल बिछा है, लेकिन खंभों पर लगे ज्यादातर कैमरे काम नहीं कर रहे। ऐसे में बाजार में कौन क्या लेकर आ रहा है, इसकी निगरानी रखने वाला कोई नहीं मिला। करीब एक किलोमीटर तक इस बाजार में न तो पीसीआर वैन दिखी और न ही पुलिसकर्मी गश्त करते नजर आए।

स्थान- पहाड़गंज
समय- दो बजे दोपहर
मुख्य बाजार में सुरक्षा के लिए बने मचान खाली थे। हालांकि, एक पुलिसकर्मी बाइक से इलाके में गश्त करता हुआ दिखा, लेकिन एक पुलिसकर्मी के भरोसे बाजार की सुरक्षा मुश्किल है। दुकान के बाहर रेहड़ी लगाकर कपड़े बेचे जा रहे थे। इनके नीचे खाली जगह पर कोई भी संदिग्ध वस्तु रखकर जा सकता है, लेकिन इसे देखने और रोकने वाला कोई नहीं है। दुकानों में लगे सीसीटीवी के भरोसे ही दुकानदार संदिग्धों पर नजर रख रहे हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि पहले यहां अर्द्धसैनिक बल गश्त करता था, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होता, जबकि पहले भी पहाड़गंज इलाके में आतंकी घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं।

स्थान- सरोजिनी नगर
समय- डेढ बजे दोपहर
बाजार में भीड़ के कारण पैदल चलने की भी जगह नहीं थी। ग्राहकों और दुकानदारों में सुरक्षा के लिहाज से बेफिक्री दिखी। गेट नंबर एक पर सुरक्षा के नाम पर मेटेलिक डोर फ्रेम जरूर दिखे, लेकिन लोगों की जांच नहीं की जा रही थी। शाम तक मार्केट में 80 हजार से अधिक ग्राहकों की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस बूथ और दो तीन गेट पर ही सुरक्षाकर्मी दिखे। संदिग्ध पर नजर रखने के लिए बने मचान पर भी सुरक्षाकर्मियों की तैनाती नहीं दिखी। गेट नंबर चार पर लगे बैरियर के पास सुरक्षाकर्मियों की तैनाती दिखी। बीच में मार्केट में बाइक से एक बार पुलिस कर्मी गश्त लगाता दिखा। मार्केट में अमूमन हर रोज 40-50 हजार ग्राहक पहुंचते है। अवकाश का दिन होने से भीड़ दोगुना हो जाती है।

स्थान- लाजपत नगर मार्केट
समय- तीन बजे दोपहर
प्रवेश द्वार पर लगे पुलिस के बैरिकेट से प्रवेश करने वालों की सघनता से जांच की जा रही थी। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए पिंक बूथ पर भी कर्मियों की तैनाती नजर आई। ग्राहकों के साथ संदिग्धों पर सुरक्षाकर्मियों की निगाहें टिकी रहीं। अवकाश का दिन होने से मार्केट में भीड़ अधिक थी। हालात पर नजर रखने के लिए पुलिसकर्मी गश्त करते नजर आए।

मार्केट की सुरक्षा के लिए अधिकारियों के साथ हुई बैठक के बाद पुलिसकर्मी गश्त करते हैं। रेहड़ी पटरी भी हटाई गईं, लेकिन रविवार और अवकाश के दिनों में भीड़ अधिक होती है। सुरक्षा के लिए कुछ और कर्मियों की तैनाती होनी चाहिए। दुकानदरों की तरफ से गेट के एंट्री-एग्जिट गेट पर कुछ जगहों पर निजी सुरक्षा गार्ड लगाए गए हैं। - अशोक रंधावा, अध्यक्ष, मिनी मार्केट एसोसिएशन, सरोजिनी नगर

बाजार में 78 व दुकानों में भी 600 सीसीटीवी लगे हैं। सुरक्षा के लिहाज से पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती दोपहर बाद रहती है। संस्था की तरफ से स्वयंसेवकों को भी बाजार में तैनात किया गया है। बाजार में पहुंचने वालों की सुरक्षा के लिए दुकानदारों की तरफ से भी कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है। - ओमदत्त शर्मा, दुकानदार, सरोजिनी नगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue