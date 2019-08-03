शहर चुनें

Relatives outside Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital charge security gaurd for beating them in delhi

सूरत-ए-हाल अस्पतालः मरीजों के परिजन बोले, एंट्री के लिए कहा तो सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 05:51 AM IST
अस्पताल के बाहर तीमारदार...
अस्पताल के बाहर तीमारदार... - फोटो : ANI
अस्पतालों की हड़ताल ने मरीजों के साथ-साछ उनके तीमारदारों को भी पस्त कर दिया है। अब दिल्ली के डॉ. बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर अस्पताल के बाहर खड़े मरीजों ने आरोप लगाया है कि सुरक्षा के लिए खड़े गार्डों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक अस्पताल के बाहर जुटे मरीजों के परिजनों का कहना है कि रोगियों को न तो दाखिल किया जा रहा और न ही अंदर जाने दिया जा रहा। लोगों का कहना है कि जब अस्पताल में अंदर जाने को कहा तो सुरक्षा गार्डों ने उन्हें पीटा जबक पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद थी। 
doctors strike in delhi dr baba saheb ambedkar hospital
