सूरत-ए-हाल अस्पतालः मरीजों के परिजन बोले, एंट्री के लिए कहा तो सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने पीटा

Delhi: Relatives of patients outside Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini say the patients aren't being admitted & they're being thrashed by the security guards on asking for entry. Police force present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/DGelqoZ98B— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019
3 अगस्त 2019