दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश, तेज हवाओं के साथ अगले कुछ घंटे मौसम रहेगा मेहरबान

Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani & Rohtak- in Haryana, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida) during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Dept pic.twitter.com/LuHVcsP3JG