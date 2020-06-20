शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Rain and winds in Delhi-NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश, तेज हवाओं के साथ अगले कुछ घंटे मौसम रहेगा मेहरबान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 05:03 AM IST
बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून के आने की उम्मीदों के बीच ही बादलों से राहत बरस पड़ी। आज सवेरे एनसीआर के कई हिस्सों में बारिश हो गई। अगले कुछ घंटों में हवाओं के साथ बारिश बरकरार रहने का अनुमान मौसम विभाग ने व्यक्त किया है।  मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दो घंटों के दरम्यान एनसीआर के फरीदाबाद, गाजियाबाद, नोएडा और ग्रेटर नोएडा में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश होगी। 30 से 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाओं के साथ हरियाणा के हिसार, हांसी, जींद, भिवानी और रोहतक में बरसात की उम्मीद है। 
rain in delhi ncr indian met department delhi ncr weather

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

