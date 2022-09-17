Delhi: दिल्ली में कई मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर बनेंगे पल्स पोलियो बूथ, 18 से 20 सितंबर तक चलेगा टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
डीएमआरसी ने शनिवार को कहा कि वायलेट लाइन पर कई दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण बूथ स्थापित किए जाएंगे। यहां पहुंचने वाले यात्री बच्चों को पोलियो का टीका लगवा सकेंगे। यह सुविधा सुबह नौ बजे से शाम चार बजे तक मिलेगी। जिसका लोग 18-20 सितंबर के दौरान लाभ उठा सकते हैं।
Pulse Polio Booths will be set up at select metro stations of Violet Line for SNID round of Pulse Polio Immunization Programme 2022-23 from 18-20 September 2022 from 09.00 AM to 04.00 PM. #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/icAauNjltl— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 17, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.