Delhi: दिल्ली में कई मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर बनेंगे पल्स पोलियो बूथ, 18 से 20 सितंबर तक चलेगा टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम

डीएमआरसी ने शनिवार को कहा कि वायलेट लाइन पर कई दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण बूथ स्थापित किए जाएंगे। यहां पहुंचने वाले यात्री बच्चों को पोलियो का टीका लगवा सकेंगे। यह सुविधा सुबह नौ बजे से शाम चार बजे तक मिलेगी। जिसका लोग 18-20 सितंबर के दौरान लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

Pulse Polio Booths will be set up at select metro stations of Violet Line for SNID round of Pulse Polio Immunization Programme 2022-23 from 18-20 September 2022 from 09.00 AM to 04.00 PM. #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/icAauNjltl