दिल्ली: आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे कैदी की तिहाड़ जेल में मौत

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 07:10 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के तिहाड़ जेल में एक कैदी की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि उसे हत्या के मामले में आजीवन कारावास की सजा हुई थी। 
वह पिछले 25 साल से जेल में सजा काट रहा था। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। 


 

prisoner dies tihar jail tihar jail in delhi
signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर बड़ा हादसा, सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में दो बाइक सवार गिरे नीचे, मौत

4 नवंबर से शुरू हुए दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर शुक्रवार सुबह एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया, जिसमें 2 बाइक सवार लोगों की मौत हो  गई।

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भीड़ ने 6 अफ्रीकी नागरिकों पर किया हमला, ये था बड़ा कारण

23 नवंबर 2018

विजय देव
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अंशु प्रकाश की जगह विजय देव बने नए मुख्य सचिव, रह चुके हैं मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी

23 नवंबर 2018

HC seeks Centre AAP government reply on PIL over starvation deaths
Delhi NCR

भूख से मौत मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा मोदी और केजरीवाल सरकार से जवाब

23 नवंबर 2018

अमानतुल्लाह खान और मनोज तिवारी के बीच हुई झड़प
Delhi NCR

आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह के खिलाफ लोकसभा में विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस लाएंगे मनोज तिवारी

23 नवंबर 2018

India has give direction to youth in world then it will make it self service
Delhi NCR

विश्व में भारत को अपने युवाओं को दिशा देनी है तो वो स्वयंसेवा को करें निर्मित

23 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में बदमाश।
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: टेस्ट ड्राइव के बहाने कार लूटने वाला निकला पूर्व मिस्टर चंडीगढ़, गिरफ्तार

23 नवंबर 2018

hashimpura massacre
Delhi NCR

हाशिमपुरा कांडः 16 में से 4 दोषियों ने दिल्ली कोर्ट में किया आत्मसमर्पण, अन्य के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

22 नवंबर 2018

सीएम योगी
Delhi NCR

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे सीएम योगी, उतारी गंगा की आरती, रचा इतिहास

22 नवंबर 2018

सीएसआर रिसर्च फाउंडेशन
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्गों, दिव्यांगों और महिलाओं के लिए सुगम हुआ व्यापार मेला

23 नवंबर 2018

