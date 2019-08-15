शहर चुनें

तीनों सेना अध्यक्षों के साथ राष्ट्रपति कोविंद पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक, वीर शहीदों को किया नमन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 01:25 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर तीनों सेना प्रमुख के साथ राष्ट्रपति
राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर तीनों सेना प्रमुख के साथ राष्ट्रपति - फोटो : ani
73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर गुरुवार यानी 15 अगस्त के दिन राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद देश के शहीदों को नमन करने के लिए दिल्ली स्थित राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनके साथ तीनों सेना प्रमुख और केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी मौजूद थे। 
  युद्ध समारक पर पहुंच कर सभी ने देश के वीर शहीदों को सलामी दी और अमर जवान ज्योत के सामने स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को याद किया।
independence day independence day 2019 president of india president ramnath kovind raj nath singh
