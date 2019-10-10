शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: पुलिस ने जेबकरते गैंग का किया भंडाफोड़, चार गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 04:34 PM IST
चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार
चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक जेबकतरे गैंग का भंडाफोड़ किया है। साथ ही चार आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। बता दें कि मौके से पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में मोबाईल फोन बरामद किया है। 
पुलिस चारों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ में जुट गई है। साथ ही इनके संपर्कों को भी साधने में लगी है। चारों आरोपी कई घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुके हैं। 
delhi crime delhi police delhi crime news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

