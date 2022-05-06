{"_id":"6274963ba623ae1d795602c1","slug":"police-detained-man-in-connection-with-molestation-of-girl-students-in-a-northeast-delhi-school","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"स्कूल में छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़: स्केच जारी करने के बाद पुलिस को मिली सफलता, आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

एएनआई, दिल्ली Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Fri, 06 May 2022 09:00 AM IST