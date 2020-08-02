गौतमबुद्ध नगर में 5 अगस्त से खुलेंगे जिम, पुलिस आयुक्तालय ने दी जानकारी

Gyms allowed to open in the district from August 5. It was inadvertently mentioned as one of the places to remain closed in the earlier order: Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar #Noida pic.twitter.com/9ybD6CgczD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.