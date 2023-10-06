Delhi: इंडियन ऑयल की पाइपलाइन से तेल चोरी करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार, चोरी में इस्तेमाल किए गए उपकरण बरामद

दिल्ली में पुलिस ने आईओसीएल (इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड) पाइपलाइन से तेल चोरी के मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। डीसीपी एम हर्षवर्धन ने बताया कि द्वाराका के पोचनपुर गांव में आईओसीएल पाइपलाइन से तेल की चोरी हुई थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही चोरी में इस्तेमाल किए गए कई उपकरण भी बरामद किए गए हैं।

Delhi | Accused arrested in the case of oil theft from the IOCL pipeline in the village of Pochanpur, Dwarka. Several instruments which were used in the commission of crime were recovered from the site of the crime: DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan