शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   PIL filed in supreme court against odd even in delhi terming it illegal classification of vehicles

ऑड-इवन के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में डाली गई जनहित याचिका, उठाया मौलिक अधिकारों का सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 01:58 PM IST
PIL filed in supreme court against odd even in delhi terming it illegal classification of vehicles
- फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रदूषण से लड़ने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा 4 से 15 नवंबर तक चलाए जा रहे ऑड-इवन योजना के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज एक जनहित याचिका डाली गई है। इसमें इस योजना को नागरिकों के मौलिक अधिकारों से भी जोड़ दिया गया है।
विज्ञापन
याचिकाकर्ता ने अपनी याचिका में ऑड-इवन योजना को 'वाहनों का अवैध वर्गीकरण' करार दिया है। साथ ही याचिका में ये भी कहा गया है कि यह योजना लोगों के चुने हुए पेशे को आगे बढ़ाने के मौलिक अधिकारों में बाधा उत्पन्न करती है।

 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मीडिया से बातचीत करते शरद पवार
India News

संजय राउत ने कहा, भाजपा सरकार बनाने का दावा करे तो हमें एतराज नहीं 

6 नवंबर 2019

Chanakya niti chanakya niti tips for life chanakya quotes in hindi
Wellness

चाणक्य नीति: दुनिया में है सिर्फ चार बेशकीमती चीजें, बाकी सब बेकार

6 नवंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 9 के विनर ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर किया ये कमेंट, खुद की पत्नी ही हैं खिलाफ

6 नवंबर 2019

प्रिंस नरूला, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, युविका चौधरी
prince narula and yuvika chaudhary
prince narula and yuvika chaudhary
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 9 के विनर ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर किया ये कमेंट, खुद की पत्नी ही हैं खिलाफ

6 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Health & Fitness

आखिर किस चीज को खाने से बेहतर हो सकती है सेक्स लाइफ?

6 नवंबर 2019
Health & Fitness

आखिर किस चीज को खाने से बेहतर हो सकती है सेक्स लाइफ?

6 नवंबर 2019

Billionaire son washing utensils in hotel Shimla Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

करोड़पति का बेटा शिमला के होटल में धो रहा था बर्तन, खुद को साबित करने के लिए छोड़ा था घर

6 नवंबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
odd even rule odd even odd even delhi odd even scheme 2019 supreme court
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ketu transit in Scorpio 2020 know the effect
Predictions

Ketu Transit 2020: साल 2020 में केतु का राशि परिवर्तन, इन राशियों के लिए होगा हानिकारक

7 नवंबर 2019

harshali
Bollywood

चार साल में इतनी बदल गई 'बजरंगी भाईजान' की 'मुन्नी', इन पांच तस्वीरों में देखें बदला हुआ लुक

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अयोध्या विवाद
India News

सीजेआई तुरंत सुनवाई वाले मामलों से हटे, अयोध्या पर कल दे सकते हैं फैसला

7 नवंबर 2019

चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम
Cricket News

दो और भारतीय क्रिकेटर फिक्सिंग मामले में गिरफ्तार, धीमी बल्लेबाजी के मिले थे पैसे

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

'महा' अभी गया नहीं कि 'बुलबुल' आने को तैयार, वैज्ञानिक बोले- 129 साल में ऐसा तीसरी बार

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
terence lewis
Television

टेरेंस लुईस ने बताया रियलिटी शोज का काला सच, सामने आई चैनल और कंटेस्टेंट की हकीकत

7 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना मे फूट से डरे उद्धव, मातोश्री में बैठक के बाद विधायकों को भेजा होटल

7 नवंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर: भारत ने पूर्व पीएम के लिए मांगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा, पाकिस्तान ने किया खुली गाड़ी का इंतजाम

7 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra : Shivsena is in dilemma after tangling BJP
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत : भाजपा को उलझाकर अब खुद अपने ही जाल में उलझी शिवसेना

7 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

व्हाट्सएप का नया फीचर लॉन्च, अब आपको ग्रुप में वही जोड़ पाएगा जिसे आप चाहेंगे

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

arvind kejriwal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सड़काें पर आज उतरेंगीं 100 नई बसें, केजरीवाल दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी  

दिल्ली में ऑड इवेन के दौर में परिवहन व्यवस्था को सुचारु रखने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार आज से नई बसें सड़क पर उतारने जा रही है।मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल दोपहर तीन बजे राजघाट डिपो से बसों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगे।

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वकीलों की हड़ताल
Delhi NCR

निचली अदालतों में आज भी ठप रहेगा कामकाज, थोड़ी देर में वकील करेंगे प्रेस कांफ्रेंस

7 नवंबर 2019

shoot
Delhi NCR

गाेली मारकर मजदूर की हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

7 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर पुलिस
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, वकील-पुलिस मिलकर निकालें हल 

7 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

आईआईटी के साथ मिलकर एम्स ने बनाए विशेष जूते और छड़ी

7 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आधा दर्जन युवकों ने खाने के बिल को लेकर की गुंडई, दो गिरफ्तार

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 100 रुपये प्रति किलो पहुंचा प्याज, अभी राहत नहीं

7 नवंबर 2019

विरोध जताते दिल्ली पुलिसकर्मी
India News

वकील-पुलिस के झगड़े में अपराधियों की मौज, गिरफ्तार करने से बच रही पुलिस

6 नवंबर 2019

मनन मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवाल: कल भी बंद रहेगा निचली अदालतों में कामकाज, बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष बोले- हिंसा नहीं होगी बर्दाश्त

6 नवंबर 2019

Delhi Police Protest
India News

खाली हो सकते हैं दिल्ली के थाने और चौकियां, प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने के लिए निकले पुलिसकर्मी

6 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

क्या आपकी कार है सुरक्षित, देखिए देश की किन गाड़ियों को मिले 5,4,3,2 और 1 स्टार

हाल ही में कार सेफ्टी रेटिंग एजेंसी ग्लोबल NCAP यानी Global New Car Assessment Programme ने देश की चार लोकप्रिय कारों की सेफ्टी रेटिंग जारी की थी। कंपनी का कहना था कि देश में बेचे जाने वाली ज्यादातर कारें सुरक्षा मानकों के अनुरूप नहीं हैं।

7 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:27

पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं शिवसेना, संजय राउत बोले मुख्यमंत्री तो शिवसेना का ही होगा

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:46

अयोध्या पर फैसले को लेकर सरकार चौकन्नी, जिले से लगी सीमा होगी सील, पीएम बोले, ना हो बेवजह बयानबाजी

7 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:39

महाराष्ट्र संकट: राज्यपाल से भाजपा की मुलाकात तो मातोश्री में शिवसेना विधायकों की होगी बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 2:13

बढ़ती प्याज की कीमतों पर रामविलास पासवान की बैठक, नवंबर के अंत तक राहत की उम्मीद

7 नवंबर 2019

Related

अस्पताल पहुंचे वाड्रा
Delhi NCR

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा फिर पहुंचे मेट्रो अस्पताल, पीठ में दर्द की शिकायत पर डॉक्टरों ने एम्स किया रेफर

6 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

खुलासाः पंजाब की पराली से फूला दिल्ली-एनसीआर का दम, असर उत्तर भारत में 

6 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में मेंहदी और हल्दी लगी युवती का शव बोरे में बंद मिला

5 नवंबर 2019

चालान
Delhi NCR

ऑड-ईवन के तीसरे दिन कटे 406 वाहनों के चालान, 24 लाख से अधिक का जुर्माना

6 नवंबर 2019

China Xian city Smog Tower
India News

चीन जैसे स्मॉग टावर से दिल्ली भी हो सकती है प्रदूषण मुक्त, इस नवगठित राजनीतिक दल ने बनाया प्लान

6 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

प्रियंका गांधी ने अपने हाथों में ली दिल्ली की कमान, आगामी चुनावों के लिए बनाई ये रणनीति

6 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited