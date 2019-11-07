ऑड-इवन के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में डाली गई जनहित याचिका, उठाया मौलिक अधिकारों का सवाल

PIL filed in Supreme Court challenging Delhi Government’s #OddEven vehicle scheme terming it 'an illegal classification of vehicles.' PIL states, 'the scheme impedes persons fundamental right to carry on with a chosen profession.' pic.twitter.com/LVsVWb3st1— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019
दिल्ली में ऑड इवेन के दौर में परिवहन व्यवस्था को सुचारु रखने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार आज से नई बसें सड़क पर उतारने जा रही है।मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल दोपहर तीन बजे राजघाट डिपो से बसों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगे।
7 नवंबर 2019