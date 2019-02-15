Delhi's Patiala House Court allows Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala to travel to Lahore, Pakistan for a personal visit. Chautala is an accused in a disproportionate assets case (file pic) pic.twitter.com/I8yc4gGk9h— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश में दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया है। हादसे में दो छात्राओं समेत 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। घटना के बाद से कोहराम मच गया है।
15 फरवरी 2019