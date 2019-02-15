शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Patiala House Court allows Abhay Singh Chautala to travel to Lahore

पाकिस्तान जा सकेंगे अभय सिंह चौटाला, पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने दी इजाजत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 07:07 PM IST
अभय सिंह चौटाला
अभय सिंह चौटाला - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय लोक दल के नेता अभय सिंह चौटाला को दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने पाकिस्तान के लाहौर जाने का अनुमति दे दी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक वह निजी कारणों से लाहौर जाने वाले हैं। गौरतलब है कि एनेलो नेता चौटाला पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति का मामला दर्ज है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दूल्हा खड़ा था दरवाजे पर...दुल्हन बोली- पेट में दर्द है, फिर उसने जो किया वो बेहद फिल्मी था

15 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पुलवामा हमला: एक्शन में सरकार, प्रधानमंत्री ने संभाला मोर्चा

14 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack
India News

तस्वीरें: 5 साल में देश में 12वां बड़ा आतंकी हमला, इनमें 136 जवान शहीद हुए

15 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
protest
Dehradun

पुलवामा हमले के बाद कश्मीरी छात्र का मैसेज वायरल, लिखा था 'आज तो रियल PUBG हो गया'

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा
India News

पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले की सियासी दलों ने की निंदा, रक्षा विशेषज्ञों ने उठाए ये सवाल

15 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terror Attack Martyr CRPF Jawan Tilak Raj Mother and wife in shock
Shimla

तस्वीरें: शहादत की खबर सुनकर मां-पत्नी बेसुध, बिलख रहा 15 दिन का मासूम बेटा

15 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
patiala house court indian national lok dal abhay singh chautala
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यूपी: दर्दनाक हादसे में दो छात्राओं समेत 6 की मौत, रोडवेज ने ऑटो को मारी टक्कर

उत्तर प्रदेश में दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया है। हादसे में दो छात्राओं समेत 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। घटना के बाद से कोहराम मच गया है।

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा : इंजीनियर युवती से उबर कैब में दुष्कर्म

15 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Delhi NCR

आतंकी घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए कठोर कदम उठाए सरकार: प्रियंका गांधी

14 फरवरी 2019

एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

एम्स करेगा एक ही बार में कैंसर ट्यूमर का खात्मा

15 फरवरी 2019

After Pulwama terror attack high alert in Delhi
Delhi NCR

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद दिल्ली में हाई अलर्ट, चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस संदिग्धों पर रख रही नजर

15 फरवरी 2019

kejriwal and kirti azad take back their allegation against ddca court dispose off defamation case
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल का यूटर्न: DDCA के खिलाफ दिए बयान को लिया वापस, कीर्ति आजाद का भी मानहानि केस हुआ खत्म

15 फरवरी 2019

fire in narayana
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में लगातार तीसरे दिन आग का तांडव, नारायणा में पेपर कार्ड फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग

14 फरवरी 2019

सीएम केजरीवाल एलजी अनिल बैजल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का बॉस कौनः केजरीवाल को SC से बड़ा झटका, सरकार नहीं बना सकती कानून

14 फरवरी 2019

जनरल वीके सिंह
Delhi NCR

पुलवामा में हुए फिदायीन हमले पर पूर्व सेना प्रमुख वीके सिंह का ट्वीट- जवानों के खून की एक-एक बूंद का बदला लिया जाएगा

14 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ऑटो चालक ने अगवा कर की छेड़छाड़ की कोशिश, आबरू बचाने के लिए ऑटो से कूदी छात्रा

15 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

दिल्ली में लगातार तीसरे दिन दिखा आग का तांडव, नारायणा स्थित पेपर फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग

दिल्ली के नारायणा में गिफ्ट बनाने वाली नामी कंपनी आर्चीज की परफ्यूम फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लगी है, जिसे दो घंटे बाद भी बुझाया नहीं जा सका। देखिए वीडियो

14 फरवरी 2019

रेन 0:42

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश, कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले

7 फरवरी 2019

पोस्टर 1:20

NDMC ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय के सामने से हटाए ये पोस्टर, कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में छिड़ा संग्राम

6 फरवरी 2019

दिल्ली का कोहरा 2:34

फरवरी में दिल्ली की सर्दी डरा रही, बर्फीली हवाओं ने किया बेहाल

4 फरवरी 2019

इमारत गिरी 0:49

हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में बड़ा हादसा, चार मंजिला इमारत गिरी

24 जनवरी 2019

Related

Rain in delhi NCR on Today
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश के साथ कई इलाकों में पड़े ओले, दो फ्लाइट डायवर्ट

14 फरवरी 2019

man arrest with gun
Delhi NCR

कार में गुप्त स्थान बना मध्यप्रदेश से लाए थे 107 पिस्तौलें

15 फरवरी 2019

call
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर के पूर्व विधायक को जान से मारने की धमकी

15 फरवरी 2019

eve teasing (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

छेड़छाड़ से परेशान हो बदला स्कूल, अब अगवा करने की धमकी

15 फरवरी 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Delhi NCR

पुलिसकर्मियों ने मुफ्त में लीं जुराबें, वीडियो वायरल

15 फरवरी 2019

ghaziabad metro
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद मेट्रो का ट्रायल रन सफल, पीएम मोदी जल्द करेंगे उद्घाटन, जानें सारी खूबियां

14 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.