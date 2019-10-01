शहर चुनें

Pakistanis who came to India legally now move Delhi High Court

कानूनी रूप से भारत आए पाकिस्तानी नागरिक ने अब खटखटाया दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय का दरवाजा

Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 06:43 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court
कानूनी रूप से भारत आए एक पाकिस्तानी ने अब दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। और दिल्ली स्कूल में अपने तीन भाई बहनों के प्रवेश की मांग की है। 
उन्होंने अपनी याचिका में कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार ने ज्यादा उम्र होने के कारण उनके भाई बहनों को प्रवेश देने से इंकार कर दिया है। इसलिए अब उन्होंने अदालत में गुहार लगाई है। बता दें कि यह पाकस्तानी नागरिक कानूनी रूप से इसी साल मई महीने में भारत आया था। 

pakistani delhi government delhi high court school admission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

