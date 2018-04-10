UP: पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार, सिपाही जख्मी

Greater Noida: 1 criminal, with a bounty of Rs 25000 on his head, shot in an encounter with police in Kasna while 2 managed to escape. One police personnel also injured. One car & illegal weapon recovered. Both the injured admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/7tXqlWFscA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2018
दुष्कर्म के आरोप से घिरे उन्नाव के विधायक कुल्दीप सिंह सेंगर ने दिनभर चले हंगामे के बीच सोमवार देर शाम मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से राजधानी में मुलाकात की।
10 अप्रैल 2018