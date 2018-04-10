शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   one bounty criminal shot in encounter with police while 2 managed to escape in Kasna, Greater Noida

UP: पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार, सिपाही जख्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 03:02 AM IST
गिरफ्तार अपराधी को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
गिरफ्तार अपराधी को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
कासना कोतवाली पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच सोमवार रात मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगी और एक गोली सिपाही की कमर को छूती हुई निकल गई। पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जबकि उसके दो साथी फरार हो गए। घायल बदमाश व सिपाही को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
बदमाश की पहचान एक साल पहले हुए व्यापारी के अपहरण में शामिल रहे सनेश निवासी बुलंदशहर के रुप में हुई है। आरोपी गैंगस्टर एक्ट में वांछित था। आरोपी के पास से एक कार और अवैध हथियार बरामद हुए हैं।




एसपी देहात सुनीति ने बताया कि सोमवार रात कासना कोतवाली पुलिस ओद्यौगिक क्षेत्र में वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही थी। इस बीच पुलिस ने एक वैगनआर कार को रुकने का इशारा किया। कार में सवार बदमाशों ने पुलिस टीम व वाहन पर फायरिंग कर दी। पुलिस ने बदमाशों की घेराबंदी करते हुए जवाबी कार्रवाई की। इसमें एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगी जिससे वह घायल हो गया। जबकि उसके दो साथी कार से कूदकर फरार हो गए। 

बताया गया है कि मुठभेड़ में एक गोली सिपाही सचिन कुमार की कमर को छूते हुए निकल गई। जिससे सचिन जख्मी हो गया। कासना कोतवाली प्रभारी बृजेश कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि जनवरी 2017 में सेक्टर पी-3 से व्यापारी अशोक कुमार गुप्ता का अपहरण हुआ था। बदमाशों ने तीन करोड़ की फिरौती मांगी थी। पुलिस ने बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर व्यापारी को मुक्त कराया था। इस घटना में सनेश शामिल रहा था। सनेश को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेजा था। वह जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आ गया था। पुलिस ने उस पर गैंगस्टर एक्ट लगाया था। जिसमें वह वांछित था और उसपर 25 हजार का इनाम घोषित था।
bounty criminal encounter greater noida

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh to be awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को मिलेगा दादा साहब फाल्के एक्सीलेंस अवॉर्ड, ‘पद्मावत’ के खिलजी से जीता था फैंस का दिल

9 अप्रैल 2018

When Ranveer Singh met Ameesha Patel in flight
Bollywood

...जब 10 साल बड़ी एक्ट्रेस से फ्लाइट में अचानक टकराए रणवीर सिंह, हो गया सफर सुहाना

9 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan thanks his fans for all the love and support after his bail
Bollywood

जेल से बाहर आने के बाद पहली बार ये बोले सलमान खान, ट्वीट कर देगा भावुक

9 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

मुंबई लौटने के अगले ही दिन सलमान को मिला ऐसा मैसेज, सोहेल के बेटे को लेकर पहुंचे स्कूल, देखें वीडियो

9 अप्रैल 2018

abram
Bollywood

एक्टर या क्रिकेटर नहीं, शाहरुख की ख्वाहिश, बड़ा होकर यह काम करे बेटा अबराम

9 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज को क्यों है क्रिकेट में इतनी दिलचस्पी, जानिए IPL कनेक्शन की 5 बड़ी वजह

9 अप्रैल 2018

भाभी जी
Television

दो-चार डायलॉग बोलकर ही 10 लााख रुपए कमा लेते हैं 'भाभी जी' के हप्पू सिंह, जानें पूरी कास्ट की फीस

9 अप्रैल 2018

शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

23 की उम्र में दोबारा प्रेग्नेंट हुईं शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी मीरा राजपूत, इन तस्वीरों ने खोल दी पोल

9 अप्रैल 2018

Upasana Singh aka Bua and her actor husband Neerak Bharadwaj is all set to back together
Television

पति से तलाक लेने की आ गई थी तौबत, अब कपिल की 'बुआ' की जिंदगी में आया नया मोड़

9 अप्रैल 2018

Upasana Singh
Television

चार साल बाद पति के पास लौटीं कपिल शर्मा की 'बुआ',इस एक्टर से की है शादी

9 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक को सीएम योगी ने किया तलब, बोले-किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा

दुष्कर्म के आरोप से घिरे उन्नाव के विधायक कुल्दीप सिंह सेंगर ने दिनभर चले हंगामे के बीच सोमवार देर शाम मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से राजधानी में मुलाकात की।

10 अप्रैल 2018

rape victim
Lucknow

बीजेपी विधायक पर रेप का आरोप: पढ़िये पूरे घटनाक्रम की हर खबर यहां

9 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी व कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर।
Lucknow

युवती से रेप के मामले पर राहुल गांधी ने योगी को घेरा, विधायक बोला- मैं खुद चाहता हूं कड़ी जांच

9 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में वकीलों से मारपीट का मामला, आज राजधानी की सभी जिला अदालतों में रहेगी हड़ताल

10 अप्रैल 2018

Chhattisgarh: two security personnel dead after IED blast in Bijapur Kutru
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: PM के दौरे से पहले नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षाबलों के वाहन को बम से उड़ाया, 2 जवान शहीद

9 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आरक्षण के विरोध में आज भारत बंद, कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद, हाई अलर्ट जारी

10 अप्रैल 2018

Madhya Pradesh

MP: संतों को राज्यमंत्री बनाये जाने का मामला तूल पकड़ा, हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

9 अप्रैल 2018

Arijit Shashwat
Bihar

भागलपुर हिंसा के आरोपी केंद्रीय मंत्री के बेटे अर्जित को मिली जमानत

9 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आंधी और बारिश झेलने को हो जाएं तैयार, मौसम विभाग ने जताई ये संभावनाएं

9 अप्रैल 2018

up police
Agra

भारत बंदः सोशल मीडिया पर भड़काऊ पोस्ट डालने वाले यूपी पुलिस के सिपाही पर मुकदमा दर्ज

9 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली-NCR में गर्मी से मिली राहत, हल्की बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार को सुबह हुई छिटपुट फुहारों से मौसम सुहाना हो गया और गर्मी से राहत मिली। बता दें कि शुक्रवार शाम को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज आंधी के साथ बारिश होने से मौसम सुहावना हो गया।

9 अप्रैल 2018

DELHI POLICE 1:08

खाकी हुई शर्मसार, मॉल में बैठे तीन लड़के और दो लड़कियों से की बदसलूकी

6 अप्रैल 2018

केजरीवाल 3:04

दिल्ली: कैग रिपोर्ट में राशन घोटाले का खुलासा, मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल बोले होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

DOG ATTACK 1:29

दिल्ली के इस इलाके में जा रहे हैं तो संभल कर रहें ‘खूंखार कुत्ते’ से

2 अप्रैल 2018

शारदा 3:22

VIDEO: इस यूनिवर्सिटी पर लग रहे हैं नस्लभेद के आरोप, विदेशी छात्र के साथ ऐसे की बदसलूकी!

31 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.