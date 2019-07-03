शहर चुनें

नोएडाः घर में मृत मिली वृद्धा, मामले की पड़ताल जारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नोएडा Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 06:05 AM IST
वृद्धा का घर
वृद्धा का घर - फोटो : ANI
नोएडा पुलिस को 60 साल की एक वृद्ध महिला उसके घर में मृत मिली है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार महिला का नाम कुलदीप कौर है और वह सेक्टर 31 में रहती थी। केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
