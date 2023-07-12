Delhi: आप के पूर्व पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन को बड़ी राहत, दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने पांच मामलों में दी जमानत

North East Delhi violence | Delhi High Court allows five bail applications of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain. He has been granted bail in all five cases.
All these cases were registered at Dayal Pur Police Station in 2020.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/0OJ50iHwRa— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed