Noida: सेक्टर 70 में पार्किंग को लेकर गार्ड से दो लोगों ने की मारपीट, घटना CCTV में हुई कैद, एक गिरफ्तार

नोएडा के सेक्टर 70 में एक रिहायशी सोसाइटी के सुरक्षा गार्ड को पार्किंग को लेकर लोगों ने जमकर पीटा है। जिसका सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी सामने आया है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
#WATCH | UP: security guard of a residential society in Noida Sector 70 was thrashed by 2 men over a parking issue— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2023
(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/7cQz7EmrCk
