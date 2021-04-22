ग्रेटर नोएडा के सीएपीएफ अस्पताल में गैर कोविड मरीजों की भर्ती पर रोक, ओपीडी सेवाएं भी बंद

सक्सेना ने बताया कि हमने अपने चिकित्सा अधिकारियों और इससे जुड़े लोगों को दिल्ली और अहमदाबाद के डीआरडीओ कोविड केंद्रों पर तैनात किया है। सक्सेना के अनुसार इस समय अस्पताल में 80 कोविड मरीज भर्ती हैं।
In the recent surge in COVID19 cases, our jawans have also been affected. We have stopped admission of non-COVID patients & closed OPD services at CAPF hospital in Greater Noida. 80 COVID19 patients are currently admitted at the hospital: Mukesh Saxena, ADG (Medical), CAPF (21/4) pic.twitter.com/kXU6W9IglQ— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
We have deployed our medical officers and paramedics at the DRDO COVID19 facility in Delhi, and Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Mukesh Saxena, ADG (Medical), CAPF— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
