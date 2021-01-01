नववर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर पिछले साल की तुलना में कम कटे चालान, लोगों ने किया नियमों का पालन

The traffic violations on New Year's Eve this year were much less as compared to the previous year. Total vehicles towed were 221 & challans for unauthorized parking 706. The cases of drunken driving & dangerous driving were 26 & 174 respectively: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021
