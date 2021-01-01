शहर चुनें
नववर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर पिछले साल की तुलना में कम कटे चालान, लोगों ने किया नियमों का पालन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 02:08 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में नव वर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर पिछले साल की तुलना में ट्रैफिक नियमों को तोड़ने के लिए कम चालान कटे। इसका एक बड़ा कारण दिल्ली में नए कोरोना स्ट्रेन से बचाव के लिए लगाए गए नाइट कर्फ्यू और भीड़भाड़ इकट्ठा करने पर रोक को माना जा रहा है।
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जानकारी दी कि नववर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर कुल 221 वाहनों टो किए गए और गैर अधिकृत पार्किंग के लिए 706 चालान कटे। शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाने के लिए पुलिस ने 26 चालान काटे तो खतरनाक तरीके से वाहन चलाने के लिए 174 चालान कटे।


city & states noida new year 2021 traffic challan delhi delhi police delhi traffic police

