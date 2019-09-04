शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   moscuito larva found in society, one lakh penalty

पंचशील ग्रींस वन में मिला मच्छरों का लार्वा, लगाया एक लाख का जुर्माना

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 01:33 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मच्छरों का लार्वा मिलने पर एक लाख का जुर्माना
ग्रेटर नोएडा। ग्रेनो वेस्ट की पंचशील ग्रींस वन सोसाइटी में मच्छरों का लार्वा मिला है। प्राधिकरण ने सोसाइटी की मेंटेनेंस कंपनी पर एक लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। इसके अलावा स्वास्थ्य विभाग और ग्रेनो प्राधिकरण की टीम ने मंगलवार को कई अन्य सोसाइटियों का भी निरीक्षण किया। मंगलवार को शासनादेश पर यह अभियान चलाया गया है। निरीक्षण के दौरान टीम पंचशील के निर्माणाधीन टावर में पहुंची। वहां पानी जमा मिला। परिस्थितियां मच्छरों के प्रजनन के अनुकूल मिली। जिस पर प्राधिकरण ने उत्तर प्रदेश डेंगू, मलेरिया, कालाजार व अन्य मच्छर जनित रोग से रोकथाम एवं नियंत्रण विनियमावली-2016 के तहत मेंटेनेंस कंपनी पर एक लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। 11 सितंबर तक जुर्माना धनराशि जमा करनी होगी। अगर जुर्माना जमा नहीं किया तो फिर भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 188 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
larva Penality
