बंदरगाह नहीं, पार्किंग है ये: नोएडा के इकोटेक में सैकड़ों कारें पानी में डूबीं, हिंडन नदी का बढ़ा जलस्तर

हिंडन नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से गाजियाबाद और नोएडा के कई इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात बने हुए हैं। कई इलाकों में लोगों का रेस्क्यू किया गया। वहीं ताजा मामला नोएडा का है। जहां पर हिंडन नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ाने के बाद इकोटेक इलाके में सैकड़ों गाड़ियां डूब गए। वीडियो में देख सकते हैं कि हिंडन नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने के बाद खुली जगह पर खड़ी गाड़ियं डूब गई हैं। यहां एक दो गाड़ियां नहीं हैं बल्कि सैकड़ों गाड़ियां खड़ी हैं।

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck. pic.twitter.com/a5WOcLCH02