Traffic Jam on DND: डीएनडी पर लगा भीषण जाम, रेंगती दिखा गाड़ियां; लोगों ने नोएडा ट्रैफिक पुलिस से की शिकायत

नोएडा से दिल्ली जाना हो तो ज्यादातर लोग सीधे डीएनडी हाइवे की ओर रूख करते हैं। लेकिन मंगलवार शाम को इस पर भारी जाम देखने को मिला। इसके कारण इस पर से गुजर रहे लोगों को काफी मशक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। घंटों लंबा जाम लगने के कारण लोगों ने नोएडा ट्रैफिक पुलिस को ट्वीट कर बात की शिकायत की।

@CMOfficeUP @CeoNoida @noidapolice Delhi to Noida at closed toll lanes, collection of toll stopped long back but few lanes remains closed for no reason harassing commuters, everyday pic.twitter.com/gDin7k639O