दंत चिकित्सकों ने की मेवात भत्ते की मांग

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 10:42 PM IST
दंत चिकित्सकों ने की मेवात भत्ते की मांग, आंदोलन की चेतावनी
नगीना। जिले के दंत चिकित्सकों ने मेवात भत्ता का लाभ दिए जाने की मांग की है। उनका कहना है कि सरकार ने यदि मांग पर गौर नहीं किया तो वे आंदोलन को मजबूर होंगे। बृहस्पतिवार को दर्जन भर दंत चिकित्सकों ने एकजुट होकर मेवात भत्ते के लिए बैठक की। अध्यक्षता करते हुए डॉक्टर सुशील डोकवाल ने बताया कि साल 2013 में दंत चिकित्सकों के लिए मेवात भत्ता दिए जाने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया था। उच्चाधिकारियों की लापरवाही के कारण सरकार ने उसे लागू नहीं किया, जबकि वर्ष 2009 से जिले में कार्यरत एमबीबीएस चिकित्सकों को वेतन के अलावा 10 हजार रुपये और विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों को 25 हजार रुपये भत्ता दिया जाता है। दंत चिकित्सकों ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार हमारे साथ अन्याय कर रही है। यहां सुविधाएं नहीं होने के बावजूद हमने बेहतरीन कार्य किया है।

