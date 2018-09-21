शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   बिजली के मीटर से छेड़छाड़ की तो खैर नहीं

बिजली के मीटर से छेड़छाड़ की तो खैर नहीं

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 21 Sep 2018 02:36 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
बिजली मीटर से छेड़छाड़ की तो खैर नहीं
विज्ञापन
नई दिल्ली। बिजली मीटर के साथ छेड़छाड़ अब उपभोक्ताओं को महंगा पड़ेगा। बिजली कंपनियां अब ऐसे मामलों में आपके बिजली मीटर का फॉरेंसिक टेस्ट कराएगी।
टाटा पावर दिल्ली डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन बिजली चोरों की समस्या से निपटने के लिए फॉरेंसिक टेस्टिंग लेबोरेटरी से हाथ मिलाया है। कई बिजली मीटरों का परीक्षण भी इस लेबोरेटरी में कराया गया। बिजली कंपनियों को कुछ मामलों में जानबूझकर मीटर जलने के ठोस साक्ष्य मिले हैं। लैब जले हुए बिजली मीटरों के मॉर्फोलॉजिकल परीक्षण, गैस क्रोमैटोग्राफी और मास स्पेक्ट्रोमीटरी और अधजले बिजली तारों के स्टीरियो माइक्रोस्कोपिक परीक्षण कराएगी। टाटा पॉवर के सीईओ संजय बांगा ने बताया कि ईमानदार उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली चोरों का बोझ उठाना पड़ता है। फॉरेंसिक टेस्टिंग लैबोरेटरी से हमें बिजली चोरी करने वालों पर शिकंजा कसने में मदद मिलेगी।

Recommended

Bollywood

खूबसूरती में मां श्वेता तिवारी से आगे हैं उनकी बेटी पलक तिवारी

20 सितंबर 2018

पलक तिवारी
पलक तिवारी
पलक तिवारी
पलक तिवारी
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में मां श्वेता तिवारी से आगे हैं उनकी बेटी पलक तिवारी

20 सितंबर 2018

पिंजौर में सुसाइड करने वाली लड़की रिया
Chandigarh

कर्नल की 14 साल की बेटी ने लगाया फंदा, मरने से पहले लिखा ऐसा सुसाइड नोट, पढ़कर बाप सदमे में

20 सितंबर 2018

Healthy Food

डेंगू की कर देगा छुट्टी ये पहाड़ी फल, इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के साथ लंबे समय तक रखता है जवां

20 सितंबर 2018
Healthy Food

डेंगू की कर देगा छुट्टी ये पहाड़ी फल, इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के साथ लंबे समय तक रखता है जवां

20 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ओपनर, सिक्सर लगाते ही उड़ाए कई रिकॉर्ड्स

20 सितंबर 2018
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ओपनर, सिक्सर लगाते ही उड़ाए कई रिकॉर्ड्स

20 सितंबर 2018

rape
Dehradun

बोर्डिंग स्कूल गैंगरेप: पीड़िता की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में डॉक्टरों ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, हैरानी में पुलिस

20 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

VIDEO: मैदान पर गिरे हार्दिक पांड्या, स्ट्रेचर से ले जाना पड़ा अस्पताल

20 सितंबर 2018

हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
hardik pandya
मनीष पांडे
Cricket News

VIDEO: मैदान पर गिरे हार्दिक पांड्या, स्ट्रेचर से ले जाना पड़ा अस्पताल

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस के इतिहास में पहली बार बेघर होने को सीधे नॉमिनेट हुए 3 कंटेस्टेंट्स, इन्हें मिली जेल की सजा

20 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Television

बिग बॉस 12 LIVE: घरवालों को इस जोड़ी के रूप में मिला पहला कैप्टन, दीपिका कक्कड़ को दी मात

20 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

सड़कों पर बेसुध होकर नाचती दिखी बिग बॉस की ये महिला कंटेस्टेंट, देखें वीडियो

20 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस: कैप्टेंसी की दावेदारी से इस वजह से बाहर हुए सभी पुरुष कंटेस्टेंट

20 सितंबर 2018

पति-पत्नी पर चुटकुले
Jokes

शादीशुदा मर्द की सबसे छोटी परिभाषा क्या है?

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Russell Davison
Weird Stories

बीवी की लाश के साथ 6 दिन तक सोता रहा पति, फिर बताई ऐसी वजह कि सन्न रह गए लोग

20 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Television

बिग बॉस में पहला कैप्टन बनने के लिए मचा घमासान, इस जोड़ी पर बन रही है बात

20 सितंबर 2018

Thailand
Weird Stories

बॉडी मसाज, पोल डांस की आड़ में होता है सबकुछ, ये है थाईलैंड की रंगीन रातों के पीछे का सच

20 सितंबर 2018

dipika kakar
Television

वीकेंड से पहले जान लीजिए इस बार 'बिग बॉस' से कौन होगा बाहर, यकीनन सलमान को भी नहीं होगा इसका अंदाजा

20 सितंबर 2018

glowing skin
Beauty tips

दमकती स्किन के लिए हल्दी का इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल, चुटकियों में दिखने लगेगा असर

20 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

मायावती
Lucknow

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण पर मायावती ने दी देश के मुस्लिमों को सलाह

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा है कि आरएसएस का दिल्ली में तीन दिनों तक चला बहु-प्रचारित संवाद राजनीति से ज्यादा प्रेरित था। यह भाजपा की केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की विफलता से चुनाव के समय लोगों का ध्यान बंटाने के लिए किया गया।

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Mohan Bhagwat
National

जनता राम मंदिर के लिए नहीं रख सकेगी धैर्य, जल्द से जल्द हो निर्माण : मोहन भागवत

20 सितंबर 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

बसपा ने एमपी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 22 प्रत्याशियों का किया एलान

20 सितंबर 2018

रणदीप सुरजेवाला
Chandigarh

रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा, समय आ गया है, मोदी अपना 56 इंच का सीना और लाल आंखें दिखाए

20 सितंबर 2018

4 kids drown to death in a pond during Ganesh Immersion in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान यूपी में दो युवकों की और मध्य प्रदेश में चार बच्चों की मौत

20 सितंबर 2018

sparking in ohe on lucknow kanpur route.
Lucknow

बड़े हादसे का शिकार होने से बची शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस, ओएचई में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने से हड़कंप

20 सितंबर 2018

सुहागरात को पत्नी बोली, दाढ़ी मूंछ और कुर्ते पजामे वाला पति नहीं, जींस पहनने वाला मॉर्डन पति चाहिए
Yamuna Nagar

सुहागरात को पत्नी बोली, दाढ़ी मूंछ और कुर्ते पजामे वाला पति नहीं, जींस पहनने वाला मॉर्डन पति चाहिए

21 सितंबर 2018

पंचायत
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में पंचायत का फरमान, मुस्लिम न दाढ़ी रखेंगे और न पढ़ेंगे नमाज...हिंदी में रखेंगे नाम

19 सितंबर 2018

सबूत मिटाने के लिए तस्करों ने कमरों में लगा दी आग
Varanasi

पूर्व बसपा विधायक और अब भाजपा नेता के कॉलेज में मिली अवैध शराब, तस्करों ने लगाई आग

20 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

पटना: 5वीं की छात्रा से प्रिंसिपल और क्लर्क ने 9 महीने तक किया रेप, गर्भवती होने पर हुआ खुलासा

20 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने लूटा रिटेल स्टोर, देखिए LIVE VIDEO

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे गाजियाबाद में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने एक डिपार्टमेंटल स्टोर में करीब एक दर्जन लोगों को बंधक बनाकर लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। बदमाशों की ये करतूत सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

16 सितंबर 2018

HOUSE COLLAPSED 0:51

VIDEO: बारिश के लिए तैयार नहीं यूपी, ग्रेटर नोएडा में गिरा मकान

1 सितंबर 2018

लोनी 1:25

गाजियाबाद में नहीं थम रहा इमारतें गिरने का सिलसिला, अब लोनी में ढहा दो मंजिला मकान

1 सितंबर 2018

गाजियाबाद 1:16

VIDEO: महिला ने पुलिसकर्मी को चप्पलों से पीटा

28 अगस्त 2018

NOIDA NEWS 2:44

कोर्ट से मिली रिटायर्ड कर्नल को राहत, जानिए क्या था पूरा मामला

21 अगस्त 2018

Related

25 सिसतंबर से मंडी के बाहर दुकान नहीं लगा पाएंगे लोग
Noida

25 सिसतंबर से मंडी के बाहर दुकान नहीं लगा पाएंगे लोग

21 सितंबर 2018

एससी-एसटी आयोग के अध्यक्ष बृजलाल ने मायावती और अखिलेश सरकार पर साधा निशाना
Kanpur

एससी-एसटी आयोग के अध्यक्ष के निशाने पर ''मायावती और अखिलेश सरकार'', कही ये बड़ी बातें

20 सितंबर 2018

शहीद हेमराज की (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

शहीद हेमराज की पत्नी बोलीं- 'भारतीय जवान एक सिर के बदले 10 सिर लाएं, करारा जवाब दें

20 सितंबर 2018

राशन वितरण घोटाले की सीएम से की शिकायत
Noida

राशन वितरण घोटाले की सीएम से की शिकायत

21 सितंबर 2018

तबादले
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: आईएएस और पीसीएस अफसरों के विभागों में बड़ा फेरबदल, विस्तृत जानकारी पढ़ें...

20 सितंबर 2018

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

शाह-नीतीश की मुलाकात पर उपेंद्र कुशवाहा दे सकते हैं बड़ा बयान, अब तक साध रखी है चुप्पी

20 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.