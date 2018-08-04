शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   बदहाल सड़क कांवडिय़ों के लिए परेशानी

बदहाल सड़क कांवडिय़ों के लिए परेशानी

Noida Bureau Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 09:12 PM IST
हरिद्वार के लिए उपयोगी
आसान नहीं भोले के भक्तों की डगर
बदहाल कांवड़ मार्गों की सुध नहीं ले रहे अधिकारी, हो रही परेशानी
रबूपुरा। सावन शुरू होते ही सड़कों पर हर हर महादेव और बम भोले के जयकारे गूंज रहे हैं। धीरे धीरे पूरा माहौल शिव मय हो रहा है। ज्यादातर कांवड़िए हरिद्वार, गोमुख व अनुप शहर जल लेने रवाना हो रहे हैं। मगर भोले के भक्तों की डगर आसान नहीं है। नंगे पांव चलने वाले भक्तों को क्षतिग्रस्त और कंक्रीट मार्गों से होकर गुजरना पड़ रहा है। लापरवाह अधिकारियों की वजह से यह महादेव के भक्त जर्जर मार्ग पर चलने को मजबूर हैं। बता दें कि नौ अगस्त को महाशिवरात्रि पर शिव का जलाभिषेक होना है। हजारों की संख्या में भोले के भक्त कांवड़ लेने जाते हैं। मगर जर्जर सड़कों ने इन भक्तों की राह मुश्किल बना दी है। शासन के सख्त आदेश के बाद भी कांवड़ मार्गों की हालत में सुधार नहीं किया जा रहा है। सड़कों पर गड्ढे और कंकण पत्थर इनकी परेशानी बढ़ा रहे हैं। वहीं, सड़कों की खराब हालत को देखकर शिव भक्तों में काफी रोष है।

