नर्सरी की छात्रा से स्कूल बस चालक ने की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 03:54 PM IST
noida sapphire international school bus driver tried to sexually assault nursery class girl
दिल्ली से सटे नोएडा से एक बार फिर ऐसी खबर सामने आ रही है जिसने इंसानियत को शर्मसार करके रख दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक नोएडा के सफायर इंटरनेशनल स्कूल की नर्सरी क्लास की छात्रा से स्कूल बस के चालक ने दुष्कर्म करने की घिनौनी कोशिश की।
मामला सूरजपुर कोतवाली में दर्ज कराया गया है। गौरतलब है कि मामला 9 अक्तूबर का है लेकिन परिजनों के बार-बार शिकायत के बाद भी स्कूल प्रशासन कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देकर टरकाता रहा।

sexual assault sapphire international school noida
इस बुर्के वाली महिला ने तीन महीने के बच्चे संग की ऐसी करतूत, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

हैदराबाद की फलकनुमा पुलिस ने एक महिला को एक बच्चे का अपहरण कर उसे बेचने की साजिश रचने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। महिला ने तीन महीने के बच्चे का 60,000 रुपये में सौदा किया था लेकिन वक्त रहते ही उस पर शिकंजा कस लिया गया।

26 अक्टूबर 2018

COCAINE 2:17

क्या दिल्ली एनसीआर में बढ़ता जा रहा है नशे का कारोबार?

25 अक्टूबर 2018

हड़ताल 3:53

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंपों की हड़ताल से किसे मिला फायदा!

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल पंप 3:08

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंप बंद, केजरीवाल सरकार से तेल पर VAT घटाने की मांग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

PETROL PUMP 1:15

दिल्ली में हाहाकार, पेट्रोल पंप, टैक्सी समेत डीटीसी भी हड़ताल पर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

