#Visuals At least 12 students injured after a school bus carrying more than 30 students hit a divider at Rajnigandha Chowk underpass in Noida; Driver and conductor of the school bus in critical condition, injured students shifted to nearby Kailash hospital pic.twitter.com/aRNxSFjZsz
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमिताभ बच्चन के सामने हॉट सीट पर बैठकर सवालों का जवाब देने वाली शिवानी तिवारी गेझा में सपरिवार रहती है। महर्षि स्कूल में 10वीं की छात्रा शिवानी पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ बास्केटबॉल खेलने में माहिर है।
17 नवंबर 2018