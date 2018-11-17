शहर चुनें

नोएडाः डिवाइडर से टकराई बच्चों से भरी स्कूल बस, 16 छात्र घायल, ड्राइवर गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 09:41 AM IST
school bus accident
school bus accident - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा के रजनीगंधा चौक पर शनिवार सुबह बच्चों से भरी एक स्कूल बस हादसे का शिकार हो गई जिसमें 12 बच्चे घायल हो गए हैं। हादसे में शिकार हुई बस एपीजे स्कूल की बस थी।
शुरुआती जानकारी के अनुसार यह घटना आज सुबह की है जब एक स्कूल बस नोएडा के रजनीगंधा चौक से गुजर रही थी और असंतुलित होकर डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि बस के आगे का भाग बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

बस में कुल 30 बच्चे सवार थे जिसमें से 12 बच्चे घायल हो गए। साथ ही बस के बस के ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर बुरी तरह घायल हो गए हैं। सभी घायलों को नोएडा सेक्टर 27 के कैलाश अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

bus accident road accident accident rajnigandha chowk kailash hospital apeejay school noida
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

