शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida authority ceo announce that now no permission required for construction work in city except containment zone

नोएडा में निर्माण कार्य के लिए नहीं लेनी होगी प्राधिकरण से अनुमति, ये शर्तें रहेंगी लागू

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नोएडा Updated Thu, 21 May 2020 05:08 PM IST
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
देश में चल रहे चौथे चरण के लॉकडाउन के बीच नोएडा अथॉरिटी की सीईओ रितु माहेश्वरी ने एलान किया है कि अब शहर में निर्माण कार्य के लिए प्राधिकरण की अनुमति नहीं लेनी पड़ेगी।
विज्ञापन

रितु माहेश्वरी ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी है कि कंटेनमेंट जोन को छोड़कर अब शहर के किसी भी क्षेत्र में निर्माण कार्य शुरू करने के लिए प्राधिकरण की अनुमति नहीं लेनी होगी।
यह भी पढ़ेंः गौतमबुद्ध नगर में कंटेनमेंट जोन की संख्या बढ़कर 63 हुई
हालांकि इसी ट्वीट में उन्होंने ये भी कहा है कि कार्य के दौरान लोगों को मास्क पहना, सामाजिक दूरी का ख्याल रखना जैसे नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करना होगा।


 
'शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Book Now
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
noida authority ritu maheshwari construction work lockdown in noida

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चक्रवात अम्फान ने मचाई तबाही
India News

एनडीआरएफ ने कहा, ओडिशा से ज्यादा पश्चिम बंगाल में हुआ नुकसान

21 मई 2020

अम्फान तूफान ने मचाई तबाही
India News

तबाही के निशान छोड़ गया 'अम्फान’, हजारों घर बर्बाद, तस्वीरों में देखें भयानक मंजर

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
दावा है कि इस साल के अंत तक यह दवा बाजार में उपलब्ध होगी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

वैक्सीन के बिना संक्रमण रोकने का दावा, चूहे पर सफल ट्रायल के बाद बढ़ी उम्मीद

21 मई 2020

रामजन्मभूमि परिसर में मिले मंदिर के अवशेष
Lucknow

रामजन्मभूमि परिसर में मिले मंदिर के अवशेष, शिवलिंग और खंडित मूर्तियां, देखें तस्वीरें

21 मई 2020

migrant labour
Lucknow

प्रवासी मजदूरों का दर्द: कहा- बच्चे न होते तो मर जाते, दूसरों की दुत्कार से अच्छा घर जाकर ही रहें

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
भारतीय रेल
India News

Indian Railways: एक जून से चलेंगी यात्री ट्रेनें, टिकटों की बुकिंग शुरू, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

21 मई 2020

triple murder in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज तिहरा हत्याकांड: वीडियो में दिखी खौफनाक नृशंसता, महिलाओं ने भी बरसाए पत्थर, देखें तस्वीरें

21 मई 2020

triple murder in prayagraj
Prayagraj

तिहरा हत्याकांड: दर्दनाक चीखों से दहला गांव, देखें सनसनीखेज वारदात की खौफनाक तस्वीरें

21 मई 2020

triple murder in prayagraj
Prayagraj

तिहरा हत्याकांड: यहां पहले बार नहीं खेली गई खून की होली, 2014 में भी हुआ था कत्ल

21 मई 2020

lockdown 4.0
World

कोविड-19: वैज्ञानिकों ने सुझाया ‘50 दिन बंद, 30 दिन छूट’ का फॉर्मूला

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited