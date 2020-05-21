नोएडा में निर्माण कार्य के लिए नहीं लेनी होगी प्राधिकरण से अनुमति, ये शर्तें रहेंगी लागू

No permission is now required from the Authority for construction activities in Noida.— CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) May 21, 2020
All/any construction work can start outside the notified containment zones without permission.
Wearing of masks, following social distancing and work place sanitisation is a must.
