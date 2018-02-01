अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   no reduction in petrol diesel price as excise duty reduced but taxes increased as cess

नहीं सस्ते हुए हैं पेट्रोल-डीजल, उतने ही दाम पर म‌िलेंगे, ये है कारण

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 05:05 PM IST
no reduction in petrol diesel price as excise duty reduced but taxes increased as cess
Petrol price
बजट 2018 पेश किए जाने के बाद जो लोग खुश थे कि पेट्रोल ‌डीजल पर 2% एक्साइज ड्यूटी घटा दिए जाने के बाद पेट्रोल भी दो रुपए सस्ता हो गया है तो उनके लिए बुरी खबर है।

वित्त सचिव हसमुख अधिया ने कहा है कि पेट्रोल ‌डीजल पर एक्साइज दो रुपए घटा दिए गए हैं और इसे सेस में बदल दिया गया है। हमने सिर्फ यही बदलाव किया है। यही वजह है कि वास्तव में पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है।

उनके अनुसार पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम जस के तस रहेंगे। ग्राहकों पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी घटने का कोई लाभ नहीं होगा। यानी सरकार ने एक तरफ तो एक्साइज ड्यूटी घटाई लेक‌िन दूसरी तरफ उतना ही सेस लगा द‌िया ज‌िससे पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम जस के तस रहेंगे।

