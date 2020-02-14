निर्भया केस की सुनवाई के दौरान बेहोश हुईं जस्टिस आर भानुमति, टली सुनवाई

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says, 'Justice R Banumathi was having high fever and she still has high fever. She is being examined by the doctors in the chamber. She was on medication when she was hearing the case.'— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
#UPDATE Justice R Banumathi was taken into the chamber immediately after she fainted during the hearing in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case in Supreme Court today. The bench has adjourned the case and says the order will be released later. https://t.co/0xLTTg47yG— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुक्रवार दोपहर एक लावारिस बैग दिखने के कारण बम होने की आशंका से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। जिस स्थान पर बैग रखा था वहां तुरंत ही पूरी तरह से घेराबंदी की गई।
14 फरवरी 2020