शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Nirbhaya Case during hearing of centre plea separate execution justice bhanumati fainted all update

निर्भया केस की सुनवाई के दौरान बेहोश हुईं जस्टिस आर भानुमति, टली सुनवाई

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 03:16 PM IST
विज्ञापन
जस्टिस आर. भानुमति
जस्टिस आर. भानुमति - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
निर्भया के दोषियों को अलग-अलग फांसी दिए जाने की केंद्र सरकार की याचिका की सुनवाई करते हुए जस्टिस आर भानुमति बेहोश हो गईं। इसके बाद सुनवाई स्थगित करते हुए आनन-फानन में उन्हें उनके चेंबर में ले जाया गया। कहा गया है कि मामले में फैसला बाद में जारी किया जाएगा।
विज्ञापन
जस्टिस भानुमति की तबीयत खराब होने के बारे में सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि, जस्टिस आर. भानुमति जब सुनवाई कर रही थीं तो उन्हें तेज बुखार था और उन्हें अब भी तेज बुखार है। चेंबर में डॉक्टर उनका परीक्षण कर रहे हैं। इन दिनों उनका इलाज चल रहा है और सुनवाई करते वक्त भी वो बुखार में थीं।

हालांकि न्यायमूर्ति भानुमति जल्द ही होश में आ गयीं और उन्हें वहां डायस पर बैठे अन्य न्यायाधीशों तथा उच्चतम न्यायालय के कर्मियों ने चैंबर में पहुंचाया। उन्हें व्हील चेयर पर ले जा गया। बाद में न्यायमूर्ति एएस बोपन्ना ने कहा कि मामले में आदेश अब चेंबर में सुनाया जाएगा।
 
 
 
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में युवक ने की अश्लील हरकत, लड़की ने फोटो खींच सोशल मीडिया पर बताई आपबीती

14 फरवरी 2020

Relationship

रतन टाटा ने फेसबुक पर साझा की अधूरे प्यार की कहानी, लेकिन इसलिए नहीं हो पाई शादी

13 फरवरी 2020

रतन टाटा
रतन टाटा
रतन टाटा
Ratan Tata
Relationship

रतन टाटा ने फेसबुक पर साझा की अधूरे प्यार की कहानी, लेकिन इसलिए नहीं हो पाई शादी

13 फरवरी 2020

Jupiter Transit 2020
Predictions

मार्च में होगा सबसे बड़े ग्रह का बड़ा परिवर्तन, इन सात राशि वालों के जीवन में होंगे बड़े बदलाव

14 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Coronavirus
India News

Study: नौ दिनों तक इन चीजों पर जिंदा रह सकता है कोरोनावायरस, ये है खात्मे का तरीका

13 फरवरी 2020

मृतक मां और बच्चे
Moradabad

यूपी: डबलबेड के बॉक्स में मिला बच्चों का शव, उपर पड़ी थी मां की निर्वस्त्र लाश

14 फरवरी 2020

coronavirus
India News

15 दिनों में भारत समेत 29 देशों में पहुंचा कोरोनावायरस, कहां कितने हुए शिकार

14 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
nirbhaya case verdict nirbhaya case update nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case hanging nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanging nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts plea nirbhaya convicts family delhi high court pawan gupta akshay kumar singh pawan gupta nirbhaya vinay sharma nirbhaya mukesh singh nirbhaya tihar jail supreme court mercy plea nirbhaya nirbhaya case nirbhaya
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मृतक मां और बच्चे
Moradabad

यूपी: डबलबेड के बॉक्स में मिला बच्चों का शव, उपर पड़ी थी मां की निर्वस्त्र लाश

14 फरवरी 2020

Jupiter Transit 2020
Predictions

मार्च में होगा सबसे बड़े ग्रह का बड़ा परिवर्तन, इन सात राशि वालों के जीवन में होंगे बड़े बदलाव

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz and Rashami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को लेकर ये क्या बोल गईं शहनाज, हैरान हो गईं रश्मि देसाई

14 फरवरी 2020

Shehnaz, Sidharth and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले से एक दिन पहले बड़ा ट्विस्ट, ये छह कंटेस्टेंट्स बने फाइनलिस्ट

14 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में युवक ने की अश्लील हरकत, लड़की ने फोटो खींच सोशल मीडिया पर बताई आपबीती

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
किंजल पटेल
India News

हार्दिक पटेल की पत्नी किंजल ने लगाया आरोप, 20 दिनों से लापता हैं पति  

14 फरवरी 2020

सैफ, करीना
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान ने खोला 'बेडरूम सीक्रेट', करीना कपूर खान हुईं शरम से लाल

14 फरवरी 2020

coronavirus
India News

15 दिनों में भारत समेत 29 देशों में पहुंचा कोरोनावायरस, कहां कितने हुए शिकार

14 फरवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी विनय ने याचिका में दी ऐसी दलीलें, कोर्ट ने माना तो रुक जाएगी फांसी

14 फरवरी 2020

विजय माल्या (फाइल फोटो)
World

प्रत्यर्पण का फैसला सुरक्षित होते ही गिड़गिड़ाया माल्या, भारतीय बैंकों से कहा- अपना पैसा ले लो

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पुलवामा हमला 2019 : सुनिए कानपुर के CRPF जवान शहीद श्यामबाबू के बगैर परिवार का कैसे कटा एक साल

14 फरवरी 2019 में पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए डेरापुर के रैगवां निवासी श्याम बाबू के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्य नाथ का भी बुलावा आया है।

14 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:00

चीन में कोरोनावायरस का यही रहा हाल तो भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

14 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:57

‘बागी 3’ के प्रमोशन में व्यस्त श्रद्धा कपूर और टाइगर श्रॉफ का दिखा कूल अंदाज

14 फरवरी 2020

सीआरपीएफ श्रद्धांजलि 1:36

Pulwama Terror Attack 2019 : श्रीनगर के लेथपोरा कैंप में CRPF ने दी अपने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

14 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:54

प्यार की मूरत का प्यार भरे दिन में हुआ था जन्म, कम उम्र में ही छोड़ दी थी दुनिया

14 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट परिसर में मिला बैग, टिक-टिक की आवाज से फैली सनसनी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुक्रवार दोपहर एक लावारिस बैग दिखने के कारण बम होने की आशंका से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। जिस स्थान पर बैग रखा था वहां तुरंत ही पूरी तरह से घेराबंदी की गई।

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में हार से भाजपा में हाहाकार, पार्टी अध्यक्ष नड्डा ने मनोज तिवारी को किया तलब

13 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया मामला: अब रवि काजी लड़ेंगे पवन गुप्ता का केस, कोर्ट ने किया नियुक्त

13 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

तारीख पर तारीख: कोर्ट के बाहर धरने पर बैठीं निर्भया की मां, मांग रहीं इंसाफ

12 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव के बाद भाजपा ने की समीक्षा बैठक, सामने आई हार की वजह

13 फरवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

आखिरकार जीते सिसोदिया, भाजपा प्रत्याशी को कांटे की टक्कर में हराया

11 फरवरी 2020

गार्गी कॉलेज
Delhi NCR

गार्गी कॉलेज मामला: सीबीआई जांच की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर 17 फरवरी हो हाइकोर्ट में सुनवाई

14 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

'मेरा ट्वीट संभाल कर रखना' पर अब जमकर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं मनोज तिवारी

11 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली भाजपा के कार्यालय में लगा पोस्टर
Delhi NCR

भाजपा ने पहले ही मान ली थी हार, पोस्टर में लिखा 'पराजय से निराश नहीं होते'

11 फरवरी 2020

मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मेट्रो में युवती से शख्स ने की गंदी हरकत, मामला दर्ज

13 फरवरी 2020

Related

बलिया सीएमओ ने निर्भया के बाबा के पूछा
Delhi NCR

कौन है निर्भया, क्यों गई दिल्ली? बलिया सीएमओ ने दादा से किया सवाल

12 फरवरी 2020

भजनपुरा में एक घर में पांच लोग मृत मिले
Delhi

दिल्ली: एक घर में तीन बच्चों समेत मिले पांच लोगों के शव, मौके पर पुलिस

12 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

करारी हार के बाद मनोज तिवारी ने की इस्तीफे की पेशकश, भाजपा हाईकमान का इनकार

12 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर मिला कोरोना का संदिग्ध, बैंकाक से कर रहा था वापसी 

14 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों को अलग-अलग फांसी देने पर कल हो सकता है फैसला, मिला एक दिन का समय

13 फरवरी 2020

डीटीसी बस में सफर करती महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः मुफ्त की योजनाएं और उनका अर्थशास्त्र

12 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited