Delhi › Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय कुमार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की पुनर्विचार याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 02:56 PM IST
Nirbhaya Gangrape
Nirbhaya Gangrape
ख़बर सुनें
निर्भया कांड के एक दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फांसी की सजा को लेकर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की है। गौरतलब है कि अन्य आरोपियों की तरह ही ट्रायल कोर्ट ने अक्षय को भी फांसी की सजा सुनाई थी। जिसे दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी बरकरार रखा।
supreme court nirbhaya convict akshay kumar afzal guru nirbhaya case nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanged nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts mercy plea tihar jail
