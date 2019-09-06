शहर चुनें

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशनः केरल एक्सप्रेस के पावर इंजन में लगी आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 02:47 PM IST
ट्रेन में लगी आग
ट्रेन में लगी आग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर शुक्रवार दिन में आज उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर आठ पर खड़ी केरल एक्सप्रेस के पावर इंजन में आग लग गई।
आग इतनी भयावह है कि दूर से ही धुआं देखा जा सकता है। सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। इस वक्त आग बुझाने का काम जारी है।



बताया  जा रहा है कि चंडीगढ़-कोचुवेली एक्सप्रेस जो नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर आठ पर खड़ी थी उसमें अचानक आग लग गई। ट्रेन में मौजूद सभी यात्रियों को ट्रेन से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया है।

यह खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
delhi news new delhi railway station kerala express fire in delhi kerala express engine catches fire
