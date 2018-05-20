शहर चुनें

एयरपोर्ट पर महिला अरेस्ट, शरीर के अंदर छुपाकर ले जा रही थी कोकीन के 106 कैप्सूल

Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 06:00 PM IST
Narcotics Control Bureau at IGI airport arrested woman with pure South American Cocaine delhi ncr
आईजीआई हवाई अड्डे (इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट) पर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने एक महिला को अरेस्ट किया। महिला के पास 930 ग्राम शुद्ध दक्षिण अमेरिकी कोकीन के 106 कैप्सूल बरामद हुए हैं। जिसे वह अपने शरीर के छुपाकर अंदर ले जा रही थी। मामले की जांच चल रही है। 


 
इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा narcotics control bureau

