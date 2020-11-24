शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Nagrota terror attack case: Delhi police special cell handed over truck driver and cleaner to their family who were arrested in doubt of helping terrorist

नगरोटा: आतंकियों के साथ संबंध के शक में गिरफ्तार ट्रक चालक और सफाईकर्मी को पुलिस ने परिवार को सौंपा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Nov 2020 09:46 AM IST
नगरोटा में आतंकी हमला (फाइल फोटो)
नगरोटा में आतंकी हमला (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने जिस ट्रक चालक और सफाईकर्मी को जम्मू कश्मीर के नगरोटा में आतंकी हमले में मददगार होने के इनपुट पर गिरफ्तार किया था, उन्हें उनके घरवालों को सौंप दिया है।
दरअसल दिल्ली पुलिस को नगरोटा आतंकी हमले को लेकर इनपुट मिला था कि हमले में ट्रक चालक और सफाईकर्मी आतंकियों की मदद कर रहे थे। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया और उनसे पूछताछ कर रही थी।
हालांकि जब इन दोनों से कुछ भी पता नहीं चल सका तो उन्हें उनके परिवार के हवाले कर दिया गया।
 
city & states delhi ncr delhi nagrota incident nagrota terror attack 2020 delhi police delhi police special cell

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

