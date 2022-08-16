दिल्ली एनसीआर: आम लोगों पर महंगाई की एक और मार, अब दूध के दामों में 2 रुपये का उछाल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
आम आदमी पर महंगाई की एक और मार पड़ी है मदर डेयरी बुधवार से दूध की कीमतों में 2 रुपये प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी का एलान कर दिया है। वहीं दूध उत्पादक कंपनी अमूल ने भी दाम बढ़ाने का एलान किया है। दिल्ली एनसीआर में लोगों को अब दूध दो रुपये लीटर महंगा मिलेगा।
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, marketer of milk&milk products under the brand name Amul, increases milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Ahmedabad & Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, WB, Mumbai &all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk effective from 17 Aug pic.twitter.com/8e0yEbc5xq— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.