दिल्ली एनसीआर: आम लोगों पर महंगाई की एक और मार, अब दूध के दामों में 2 रुपये का उछाल

आम आदमी पर महंगाई की एक और मार पड़ी है मदर डेयरी बुधवार से दूध की कीमतों में 2 रुपये प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी का एलान कर दिया है। वहीं दूध उत्पादक कंपनी अमूल ने भी दाम बढ़ाने का एलान किया है। दिल्ली एनसीआर में लोगों को अब दूध दो रुपये लीटर महंगा मिलेगा।

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, marketer of milk&milk products under the brand name Amul, increases milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Ahmedabad & Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, WB, Mumbai &all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk effective from 17 Aug pic.twitter.com/8e0yEbc5xq