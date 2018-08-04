शहर चुनें

नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा में टीचर ने छात्रा से की छेड़छाड़, एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 10:38 AM IST
नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा
नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा
दिल्ली स्थित नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा(एनएसडी) के एक गेस्ट टीचर पर संस्थान की एक छात्रा ने छेड़छाड़ का आरोप लगाया है। आरोपी टीचर के खिलाफ एफआईआर भी दर्ज कर ली गई है।
गौरतलब है कि एनएसडी में पढ़ने वाली एक छात्रा ने संस्थान के एक गेस्ट टीचर पर आरोप लगाया है कि वह उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ करता है। लड़की का ये भी आरोप है कि वह उसे गलत तरीके से छूता है।

इस मामले में पुलिस ने गेस्ट टीचर के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच कर रही है।

 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
