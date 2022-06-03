UPSC (Prelim): यूपीएससी (प्री मिल्स) परीक्षा के मद्देनजर फेस-3 लाइन पर सुबह छह बजे से संचालित होगी पहली मेट्रो

रविवार को होने वाले यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा (प्री मिल्स) परीक्षा के मद्देनजर दिल्ली मेट्रो की फेस-3 लाइन पर संचालित होने वाली मेट्रो रेल सुबह छह बजे से चलेगी। आमतौर पर इस लाइन पर सुबह आठ बजे से मेट्रो संचालित होती थी।
Delhi | Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8am on Sundays will begin at 6am this Sunday i.e, 5th June, to facilitate the candidates appearing for UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) Examination: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) pic.twitter.com/AH8jWDXma8— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022
