मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान, इन इलाकों में हो सकती है बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 06:47 AM IST
demo pic
demo pic - फोटो : पीटीआई

मौसम विभाग ने अगले 2 घंटों के दौरान गोहाना, जींद, हस्तिनापुर, चांदपुर, सहसवान, बदायूं, अमरोहा और मुरादाबाद के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में हल्की से मध्यम तीव्रता वाली बारिश की संभावना व्यक्त की है। मौसम विभाग के डॉ. कुलदीप श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार बारिश के साथ बिजली चमकने और तेज हवाओं का भी अनुमान है। 
meteorological department india weather forecast rain forecast

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

